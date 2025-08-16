The Simple Ice Cream Topping That Lets You Pretend Winter Has Arrived Early

The terms are often used interchangeably, but cocoa and chocolate powder are slightly different. Hot cocoa mixes live in sweeter realms, whereas the chocolate version has a much more pronouncedly bitter undertone. No matter what you use, make sure the powder hasn't been sitting in the pantry for too long. The older it gets, the less potent the flavor becomes, and you wouldn't want to end up with a lackluster ice cream that barely tastes any different than usual.

The ice cream base, unsurprisingly, is as versatile as you'd expect. Vanilla ice cream is a given, and you can even go one step further by directly mixing the powder into the base as you're whisking different ingredients together for a full-on hot cocoa ice cream. It wouldn't be too far-fetched to pair the powder with other hot chocolate essentials, either. Toasted marshmallows, caramel syrup, toffee candy, crushed graham crackers, intense spices, and maybe even rum all make excellent toppings should your ice cream need more pizzazz.

Vanilla isn't the only option. Hot chocolate eggnog is a holiday season must-try, whether in the form of a hot beverage or a cold dessert. A few sprinkles of cocoa powder (possibly accompanied by ground cinnamon) on eggnog ice cream might just be your next favorite treat for both summer and winter. If nothing else, peppermint ice cream, with its signature cooling freshness, is a foolproof reminiscence of winter every single time, especially when it's laced with a subtle hint of semisweet chocolate.