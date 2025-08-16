What Happens When You Use Chocolate Chips In Ganache (And Why You Shouldn't)
There are few things in this world quite like melted chocolate, especially in the form of a chocolate ganache. Rich, creamy, and decadent, this ingredient is a staple in many desserts — and it's quite simple to make. All you need is chocolate, cream, and a careful amount of heat to enhance a wide variety of sweet treats. When it comes to the type of chocolate required to make ganache, however, not all options are created equal. It's best to avoid using chocolate chips in ganache due to their stabilizing ingredients that help keep the chip shape intact.
More specifically, most chocolate chip brands have something like soy lecithin included in the ingredients list. Derived from soybeans, soy lecithin contains fat that helps other ingredients stick together and keep from separating in a variety of foods. This ensures that the chocolate chips stay compact and in their original shape, making them more difficult to melt than a bar of baking chocolate, for example. Baking chocolate bars are the best option for creating a ganache because they don't contain those stabilizers and can withstand heat better than chocolate chips, giving them a smoother melting potential that is less prone to burning.
While you can technically use chocolate chips in ganache if they are the only option you have on hand, the melting process would be much more tedious and take longer than using a broken-up bar of baking chocolate. Too much heat can quickly cause them to burn, leaving clumpy and dry chocolate that can't be salvaged.
The right chocolate can lead to a great ganache
While making ganache is simple in terms of its two-ingredient composition, a little preparation will ensure the smoothest texture and best flavor. The first step is to decide how sweet you want your ganache to be. Many varieties of baking chocolate have little to no sugar, as they're primarily made from straight cocoa. If that's a bit too intense, opt for a semi-sweet option.
If you want an enhanced flavor to elevate the ganache, try our muscovado chocolate ganache recipe; the muscovado sugar brings a toffee-like taste. If you're struggling to find it, brown sugar is a suitable substitute. Otherwise, head over to Amazon, where you can find various brands of both light and dark muscovado sugar, like this Billington's natural light brown variety. Tossing a dash of salt into the saucepan as you're heating your cream is an option to balance out the sweetness, as well.
Cut or break the baking chocolate bar into small pieces to ensure an even melt when you mix it into the heated cream. Another way to achieve the smooth and creamy consistency of a great ganache is to pick a high-quality baking chocolate. Sure, most brands will work, but ganache isn't the same as a frosting — you'll get the best results when you don't skimp on the chocolate quality. A Guittard unsweetened chocolate baking bar is an excellent choice, or tried-and-true Ghirardelli semi-sweet baking chocolate is good if you want your ganache slightly sweeter. From cakes to truffles, your next baking venture will only benefit from a carefully crafted chocolate ganache.