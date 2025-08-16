What Happens When You Use Chocolate Chips In Ganache (And Why You Shouldn't)

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

There are few things in this world quite like melted chocolate, especially in the form of a chocolate ganache. Rich, creamy, and decadent, this ingredient is a staple in many desserts — and it's quite simple to make. All you need is chocolate, cream, and a careful amount of heat to enhance a wide variety of sweet treats. When it comes to the type of chocolate required to make ganache, however, not all options are created equal. It's best to avoid using chocolate chips in ganache due to their stabilizing ingredients that help keep the chip shape intact.

More specifically, most chocolate chip brands have something like soy lecithin included in the ingredients list. Derived from soybeans, soy lecithin contains fat that helps other ingredients stick together and keep from separating in a variety of foods. This ensures that the chocolate chips stay compact and in their original shape, making them more difficult to melt than a bar of baking chocolate, for example. Baking chocolate bars are the best option for creating a ganache because they don't contain those stabilizers and can withstand heat better than chocolate chips, giving them a smoother melting potential that is less prone to burning.

While you can technically use chocolate chips in ganache if they are the only option you have on hand, the melting process would be much more tedious and take longer than using a broken-up bar of baking chocolate. Too much heat can quickly cause them to burn, leaving clumpy and dry chocolate that can't be salvaged.