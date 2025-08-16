Top Your Hot Dogs And Burgers With Sweet And Spicy Cowboy Candy

Your next barbecue is about to get a bit more lively thanks to one easy-to-use ingredient. Cowboy candy may sound like the kind of treat that keeps riders fueled during long days out on the range, but these pieces of sweet heat are more than simple snacks intended for ranchers. Cowboy candy is basically candied jalapeño. Hailing from Texas, the origins of cowboy candy can be traced to 1922, when jalapeños were pickled, and the spicy treats became a hit.

Though recipes to make cowboy candy can vary, the end result is similar: Heat that is perfectly balanced with mouth-watering sweetness. The resulting sweet and spicy addition is ideal to top hot dogs and hamburgers, yet the pieces of pepper can equally find comfortable placement when used to garnish a margarita or even plopped into a cold beer. The great thing about cowboy candy is that it can be set out in a bowl for your friends and family to garnish plates and drinks as they desire. A few slices of peppers can give enough of a boost to a cheeseburger, while lovers of spice may want to generously top grilled proteins with the delightful addition.