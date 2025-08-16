Top Your Hot Dogs And Burgers With Sweet And Spicy Cowboy Candy
Your next barbecue is about to get a bit more lively thanks to one easy-to-use ingredient. Cowboy candy may sound like the kind of treat that keeps riders fueled during long days out on the range, but these pieces of sweet heat are more than simple snacks intended for ranchers. Cowboy candy is basically candied jalapeño. Hailing from Texas, the origins of cowboy candy can be traced to 1922, when jalapeños were pickled, and the spicy treats became a hit.
Though recipes to make cowboy candy can vary, the end result is similar: Heat that is perfectly balanced with mouth-watering sweetness. The resulting sweet and spicy addition is ideal to top hot dogs and hamburgers, yet the pieces of pepper can equally find comfortable placement when used to garnish a margarita or even plopped into a cold beer. The great thing about cowboy candy is that it can be set out in a bowl for your friends and family to garnish plates and drinks as they desire. A few slices of peppers can give enough of a boost to a cheeseburger, while lovers of spice may want to generously top grilled proteins with the delightful addition.
This sweet punch deserves a permanent spot in your fridge
In addition to upgrading burgers and hot dogs, cowboy candy can be used to top crackers to make appetizers or bring a touch of heat to the loaded nachos you make for house party guests. Without needing to fire up the grill, cowboy candy can be easily served with goat cheese to complement the pepper's punch with the cheese's soft, refreshing creaminess.
To create a punchy spread that can be slid across burger and hot dog buns, candied jalapeños can be pulsed in a food processor and whisked with mayo to make candied jalapeño mayo. Swipe the creamy condiment onto pieces of French bread that have been taken off the grill or coat grilled corn with the spicy spread for a quick and tasty addition to your cookout. Flavors this good don't need to be reserved for the backyard party, either. Pair the sweet and spicy mayo with cornbread muffins, or bring a bit of excitement to the breakfast table by spooning the spread onto waffles and toast served with scrambled eggs. When properly stored in your fridge, this homemade mayo can keep for up to two weeks. You may want to make more than what you think you'll need, however. With so many applications, this sweet and spicy spread will go fast.