This Mistake Is Easy To Make (And Avoid) When Assembling Sandwiches

A hearty sandwich can make a great meal just about any time of day. With so many classic recipes to choose from, filling up your favorite bread with delicious ingredients can be something of a delicate art. Though it seems simple to assemble this meal, there are a few common mistakes everyone makes when building sandwiches. It can be easy to get overzealous with your filling, creating a literal mess on your hands. Given the myriad different sandwich styles, let the specific variations inform you concerning the amount of filling needed for any given recipe.

Cartoonish depictions of such old-fashioned offerings as the Dagwood sandwich might have you thinking that piled-high portions are ideal. While this might seem aesthetically pleasing, it's not at all practical when it comes to actually indulging in your favorite food. Rather than risk a catastrophic collapse, building your sandwich thoughtfully and carefully is the right choice.

As always, it's best to go slow and taste as you go. For example, with a complex sandwich like this all-out Cuban sandwich recipe, it's important to consider how all the different fillings will coordinate and complement one another. Between the marinated pork, pickles, mustard, cheese, and ham, comfortably situating all of these delicious additions in your roll is an exercise in well-balanced ratios. No matter what sandwich you're building, it's easy to avoid the mistake of misjudging your fillings.