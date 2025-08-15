These Two Simple Toppings Give Your Caesar Salad New Life

A genuine Caesar salad doesn't require many ingredients. All it usually takes is lettuce, croutons, Parmesan cheese, and the beloved, creamy Caesar dressing to pull it all together. But as you might know, there are many variations of this classic salad, from swapping in kale as the greens or using Parmesan crisps in lieu of classic croutons. But we've uncovered two viral ingredients that can really step up your next homemade Caesar salad: The combination of cheese dust (or powder) and crushed crackers.

The fusion of cheese dust and crushed crackers can mimic the classic Caesar salad ingredients of croutons and cheese. It will also make your salad look far more aesthetically pleasing. You might've seen this concoction pop up in your TikTok or Instagram algorithm, where it looks like cheese was delicately dusted atop a heaping salad.

@ketorecipes 🧀Viral Chicken Caesar salad I saw the most incredible Caesar salad posted at a restaurant in Charlotte and knew I had to make. Its topped with super finely shredded cheese – think tiny little snowflakes that just melt into your mouth. Combine that with cracker dust & the @Chosen Foods Steakhouse Caesar dressing, just wow. The new Chosen Foods lineup of dressings and marinades are unreal. Made with 100% Pure Avocado Oil, great ingredients, and they taste amazing. Their Classic Ranch was my previous fav, but this one takes the top spot now. Here is how I made it: 1.Dice up 3/4 lb chicken & drizzle with 1/2 tbsp Chosen Foods Avocado Oil, season with a pinch of salt, pepper, 1/2 tsp garlic powder, 1/2 tsp onion powder, and 1/2 tsp sweet paprika. Mix well. Bring a pan to medium heat, add another 1/2 tbsp Chosen Foods Avocado Oil, the chicken, & let it cook undisturbed for 3-4 mins on the first side, flip, & cook for another 3-4 mins. 2.I used lowcarb cheddar crackers, but you can use any cracker or croutons. Lay out on a cookie sheet & pop into the oven at 350F for 10 mins, then set aside to cool. 3.Next, grab a bunch of Kale. Remove the leafs from the stems...this is key: no stems in a Kale salad, so dont use bagged. Just rip away the stems & finely chop. Add to a large bowl. 4.Add your Chosen Foods Steakhouse Caesar dressing. I used half the bottle to make sure its evenly coated. Massage into the kale... the acidity is going to help break down the fibers. This step is important (& fun!) 5.Grab a smaller serving dish, add half of the dressed Kale to the bowl. Add the chicken evenly, then add remaining Kale. 6.Grab 4oz parmesan cheese & the finest microplane grater you can find. This is key, you want the parmesan to be super finely shaved/grated into almost a snowflake or dust, & get ready for an arm workout. Spread evenly so its covering the entirety of the top. 7.Then dump the crackers into a food processor to turn into a dust, and spread on top of the cheese evenly before you dig in! If you make it, be sure to let me know what you think on SHREDHAPPENS ENJOY! . . . . #chosenpartner #lowcarb #lowcarbrecipes #healthyrecipes #salad #saladrecipes #goodmoodfood ♬ Param-Pam-Pam – Carlos Campos

Another perk is that it will offer more balanced bites with crunch and cheese in every forkful, rather than large croutons or shaved Parmesan that might not make it in every bite. It's also a good way to use up crackers before they turn stale.