Avoid Ordering This Boring Appetizer When Dining Out

There is no right way to order at a restaurant. But when it comes to maximizing the value of the experience, a good rule of thumb is that you should focus on items that are too complicated and labor-intensive to make at home, interesting dishes that you have no idea how to make yourself, and offerings that represent a good value. If you follow this idea, then there's one appetizer in particular that you should avoid ordering when dining out, as it meets none of the above criteria: a cheese board.

There really is no appetizer in the world easier to prepare than a cheese board. It consists of just small servings of a few varieties of cheese, as well as probably some accoutrements like crackers, bread, fruit, olives, and jams. There is no denying that a cheese board can be truly delicious, but you can most definitely make that for yourself at home. It doesn't require a whole lot of expertise — nothing you can't get from a little internet research or a conversation with a cheesemonger — and the labor is basically zero. That covers two of the main criteria for maximizing value, but what about cost?

Well, groceries are expensive these days; there is no doubt about that. But in recent times restaurant prices have climbed higher than grocery prices, if you can believe it. As the cost of goods goes up, so too does the markup on restaurant food. Add to that the fact that you will have to tip on your cheese board, and it's pretty clear that it is an appetizer that you should avoid ordering out altogether.