Cold Watermelon S'mores Are Just What The Summer Ordered (No Campfire Necessary)
S'mores are a classic summertime treat often enjoyed around the campfire. No camping trip or backyard bonfire would be complete without roasting a few marshmallows and pairing them with chocolate and graham crackers. However, if you've ever craved sweet s'mores but felt too hot to enjoy a roasted marshmallow or melted chocolate, consider having watermelon s'mores. The cool treat is both cold and hydrating while still packing the sweet crunch of classic s'mores, making it perfect for a hot summer day.
There are a few different ways to enjoy watermelon s'mores. The simplest way involves cutting watermelon into thin slices and wedging it between graham crackers with a toasted marshmallow and chocolate. If you're not making the treat around the campfire, consider omitting the chocolate and using Cool Whip rather than toasted marshmallow. This is an even easier preparation that lacks any heated elements, making it particularly good when you're craving something cold. It's a creative use for Cool Whip, and while the topping won't taste exactly like a marshmallow, its sweet and light nature still works great in s'mores. If you really want the authentic marshmallow taste, consider using homemade marshmallow fluff instead.
Another take on watermelon s'mores (and why the treat is so refreshing)
A less traditional way to make watermelon s'mores involves replacing the graham cracker base with a slice of watermelon. Simply spread toasted marshmallows or marshmallow fluff across a sliced square of watermelon, then drizzle chocolate sauce over the whole thing. This snack is especially great for those with gluten allergies, as it lacks the gluten-containing graham crackers. Alternatively, you can also melt down a non-dairy chocolate bar (consider using one of Tasting Table's top picks for vegan chocolate) to drizzle over the treat instead of chocolate if you have lactose intolerance. This will give you a sweet, refreshing taste without including any of the allergy-unfriendly ingredients of a typical s'more. However, it's also a delicious treat even for those without allergies.
Watermelon is a wonderfully refreshing fruit, with 92% water content (though one fruit slightly edges it out when it comes to hydration). This gives it a cool, crisp taste and also makes it a sweet way to increase your daily water intake, which is especially important in the summer when you lose more water due to sweat. If you struggle to get your daily intake of water but have a major sweet tooth, refreshing watermelon s'mores are just what you need. They'll mimic the nostalgic bite of a campfire s'mores while keeping you cool and healthy.