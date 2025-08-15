Cold Watermelon S'mores Are Just What The Summer Ordered (No Campfire Necessary)

S'mores are a classic summertime treat often enjoyed around the campfire. No camping trip or backyard bonfire would be complete without roasting a few marshmallows and pairing them with chocolate and graham crackers. However, if you've ever craved sweet s'mores but felt too hot to enjoy a roasted marshmallow or melted chocolate, consider having watermelon s'mores. The cool treat is both cold and hydrating while still packing the sweet crunch of classic s'mores, making it perfect for a hot summer day.

There are a few different ways to enjoy watermelon s'mores. The simplest way involves cutting watermelon into thin slices and wedging it between graham crackers with a toasted marshmallow and chocolate. If you're not making the treat around the campfire, consider omitting the chocolate and using Cool Whip rather than toasted marshmallow. This is an even easier preparation that lacks any heated elements, making it particularly good when you're craving something cold. It's a creative use for Cool Whip, and while the topping won't taste exactly like a marshmallow, its sweet and light nature still works great in s'mores. If you really want the authentic marshmallow taste, consider using homemade marshmallow fluff instead.