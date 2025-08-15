How To Reheat Your Potato Pancakes So They Don't Lose Their Crisp
Potato pancakes (also known as latkes) are traditionally associated with the Jewish holiday Hanukkah, as they serve as a reminder of the miracle of the candelabra's oil lasting for eight days when there was only enough oil for one. However, these delicious treats can be cooked up and eaten by anyone at any time of the year, as they have a warm and comforting taste that makes them perfect for a breakfast, snack, or really any meal of the day.
You'll often find yourself with leftovers, and it seems a waste to spend time making the perfect potato pancakes only for them to be soggy and unappetizing when eaten later. You can avoid this by being selective with the way you reheat the potato pancakes.
One simple method is to use the oven. Simply heat the oven to 400 degrees Fahrenheit and bake them in a single layer for about 20 minutes, flipping them at the halfway mark. This method is good because it cooks them evenly and keeps them from getting soggy. Alternatively, you can give them a second fry, mimicking the way they were cooked in the first place. Simply fry them in a bit of oil on the stove until the internal temperature is 165 degrees Fahrenheit, then let them cool a bit before serving. However, there is a third method that's even quicker and simpler.
How to reheat potato pancakes in the air fryer (and what you shouldn't use)
If you don't want to wait for the oven to preheat and cook the pancakes and you don't feel like busting out the oil and pan again, you can also air fry potato pancakes. Simply preheat the air fryer to 375 degrees Fahrenheit (a bit lower than the oven) and let the pancakes cook for about five minutes. The air fryer is a great tool for reheating food because it ensures it stays crispy, preventing a gross soggy mess. In fact, it was first on Tasting Table's list of best uses for an air fryer. To really get the best experience, you can even add some extra seasoning and toppings to the reheated pancakes, which will make them taste like you just whipped them up fresh.
While the microwave is the quickest and most convenient way to reheat potato pancakes, it isn't recommended because they're much more likely to get soggy. This happens for the same reason that other foods like fries get soggy in the microwave — the moisture inside them is brought to the surface rather than being cooked out, like with an oven. If you really don't want to wait for the oven and don't own an air fryer, you can reheat it in the microwave. Just be sure to cook it in small intervals and check between each one to see that it's not getting overly soggy.