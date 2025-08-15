How To Reheat Your Potato Pancakes So They Don't Lose Their Crisp

Potato pancakes (also known as latkes) are traditionally associated with the Jewish holiday Hanukkah, as they serve as a reminder of the miracle of the candelabra's oil lasting for eight days when there was only enough oil for one. However, these delicious treats can be cooked up and eaten by anyone at any time of the year, as they have a warm and comforting taste that makes them perfect for a breakfast, snack, or really any meal of the day.

You'll often find yourself with leftovers, and it seems a waste to spend time making the perfect potato pancakes only for them to be soggy and unappetizing when eaten later. You can avoid this by being selective with the way you reheat the potato pancakes.

One simple method is to use the oven. Simply heat the oven to 400 degrees Fahrenheit and bake them in a single layer for about 20 minutes, flipping them at the halfway mark. This method is good because it cooks them evenly and keeps them from getting soggy. Alternatively, you can give them a second fry, mimicking the way they were cooked in the first place. Simply fry them in a bit of oil on the stove until the internal temperature is 165 degrees Fahrenheit, then let them cool a bit before serving. However, there is a third method that's even quicker and simpler.