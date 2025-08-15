Is Your Homemade Broth Bitter? Here's How These Pro Chefs Avoid It

Making broth at home is an incredible way to save money, prevent food waste, and always have it on hand for recipes. Additionally, the beauty of making your own stocks and broths is that you know exactly what's gone into them, and you have complete control over the flavoring. Collecting and freezing vegetable, meat, and bone scraps in freezer-proof bags is the easiest way to quickly amass stock ingredients, but using them correctly is essential to avoid bitterness. We spoke with a few chefs to get the skinny on how to best avoid bitter notes when making broth at home. There is a difference between stock and broth, but when speaking with these various experts, their advice is generally applicable to either.

When asked about common pitfalls that can lead to bitter stock or broth, Derek Piva, the executive chef at The Restaurant at Tu Tu' Tun, informed us that "bitterness usually stems from over-roasting bones or vegetables — especially onions, garlic, or carrots — or from simmering herbs like bay leaves for too long." It's common to roast animal bones and vegetable scraps to acquire more depth of flavor in stock, but you need to be careful not to overdo it. "Roast bones to a deep golden hue but not burnt," Piva instructs, adding that you must "always maintain a gentle simmer, never a rolling boil, to prevent over-extraction of tannins and other bitter compounds."