This One Simple Mixing Tip From Geoffrey Zakarian Will Instantly Improve Your Guacamole

Celebrity chef Geoffrey Zakarian knows his way around the kitchen, and that includes more than a few tips for common tasks. The Food Network star regularly shares tricks and advice on his Instagram, giving viewers a first-hand look at his own favorite recipes and recommendations. And when it comes to guacamole, Zakarian stresses the importance of using a large fork to gently mix your guacamole rather than mashing it into a completely smooth texture. It's an easy way to take guacamole to the next level.

Getting your guacamole just right is about more than the ingredients. This mixing tip makes the most of your guacamole by giving it more character and variance in texture. As Zakarian said in his Instagram post, "the lumps are gold!" It's much better to have a chunky and crave-worthy guacamole recipe than an overly homogenous avocado mash.

Following Zakarian's tip will yield a delicious dip with plenty of possibilities. A hearty bowl of properly mixed guacamole can be served alongside a fresh batch of homemade tortilla chips, used in the filling for hearty burritos, or even added as a topping to a plate of tacos. In addition to creating a great-tasting guacamole, it will look more appealing, too.