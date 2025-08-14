This One Simple Mixing Tip From Geoffrey Zakarian Will Instantly Improve Your Guacamole
Celebrity chef Geoffrey Zakarian knows his way around the kitchen, and that includes more than a few tips for common tasks. The Food Network star regularly shares tricks and advice on his Instagram, giving viewers a first-hand look at his own favorite recipes and recommendations. And when it comes to guacamole, Zakarian stresses the importance of using a large fork to gently mix your guacamole rather than mashing it into a completely smooth texture. It's an easy way to take guacamole to the next level.
Getting your guacamole just right is about more than the ingredients. This mixing tip makes the most of your guacamole by giving it more character and variance in texture. As Zakarian said in his Instagram post, "the lumps are gold!" It's much better to have a chunky and crave-worthy guacamole recipe than an overly homogenous avocado mash.
Following Zakarian's tip will yield a delicious dip with plenty of possibilities. A hearty bowl of properly mixed guacamole can be served alongside a fresh batch of homemade tortilla chips, used in the filling for hearty burritos, or even added as a topping to a plate of tacos. In addition to creating a great-tasting guacamole, it will look more appealing, too.
More ways to vary the texture of your guacamole
Starting with a base of fresh, ripe avocados and your preferred additional ingredients, all it takes is the right mixing technique and a little bit of creativity. While the chunks give your avocado spread a lively appearance, keep in mind the right hacks to keep your guac green. Citrus juice is advisable to prevent browning in your bowl, allowing your guac to truly shine on the snack table.
While Geoffrey Zakarian's mixing tip ensures the best texture for your guac, there are a number of other ingredient additions you can make to keep things interesting. For example, try a sprinkle of crushed red peppers or a shake of Einstein Bros. Everything Bagel Seasoning to give some extra crunch to your bowl of guacamole. Give your chunky guacamole an extra kick of heat by chopping up fresh jalapeño peppers, taking care to de-stem and de-seed them first to maintain more of a mild heat.
Add chopped heirloom tomatoes or a portion of finely diced onion to your bowl of guacamole for a delicious, fresh vegetable taste. This will pair especially well with a chunky style of guacamole. There are limitless options for dressing up a hearty guacamole recipe that can enhance both the taste and texture.