Take A Simple Burrata Salad To Another Level By Doing This To Your Peaches

Peaches don't ask for much when they hit the grill. A sweep of melted butter or olive oil should do the trick. For the best result, you should grill peaches in halves instead of slices. This way, they can retain most of their juiciness and vibrant flavors without succumbing to the flame instantly. Furthermore, choosing the right type of peach can also make a huge difference. Freestone peaches, in which the flesh separates smoothly from the pit, are ideal for easy preparation.

With the grill already fired up, you might as well throw a few other ingredients onto it as well. Although rarely considered, grilled bread is a great way to bulk up your salad and add fun little crunches in between — much like what you would get with regular croutons. Other fresh produce — whether we're talking tomatoes to embrace the classic burrata salad taste or corn on the cob for pops of sweetness — all work splendidly. Savory flavors make a delightful contrast when you've got spice-laden grilled chicken slices. That said, feel free to use prosciutto for a lower-effort approach.

Last but not least: the dressing. You probably have your own vinaigrette recipe by now, but why stop at the basics when you can easily upgrade the dressing with other ingredients? Mash (or blend) a few peach slices straight into the mixture for a peach vinaigrette that seamlessly ties the whole salad together. Maybe add a pinch of cayenne pepper to spice it up or further enhance the sweet tones with a syrup.