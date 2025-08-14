Take A Simple Burrata Salad To Another Level By Doing This To Your Peaches
Summer comes knocking, and suddenly you have a whole bunch of seasonal harvests sitting on the kitchen counter, just waiting to be transformed. Vibrant tomatoes become gazpacho and Caprese toasts. Watermelons revive hot, sunny afternoons with refreshing juices and sorbet. And peaches, in all of their sweet and fragrant glory, join burrata cheese for a salad few can resist — especially when you elevate their inherent goodness with one of the season's most beloved activities: grilling. Fresh fruits on the grill, without a doubt, are a must-have this time of the year.
If you already love peaches, you'll adore just how beautiful they become once they meet the dancing flame. With the char, the caramelized edges, and the smoky complexity hidden underneath a pronounced sweetness, grilled peaches are unmatched in many ways. They're laced with an exquisite warmth, perfectly contrasting the burrata's creamy coolness and the veggies' crisp earthy bites. Vibrancy and depth meet squarely in the middle, creating the kind of flavor balance every summer salad strives to have. Along with that is a constant shift in textures as you're eating the salad, with luscious cheese melting into the tender yet slightly firm fruit. In between, there are tiny pieces of crunchy nuts and leafy soft veggies that make every forkful an ever-changing delight.
Make the most of your grill
Peaches don't ask for much when they hit the grill. A sweep of melted butter or olive oil should do the trick. For the best result, you should grill peaches in halves instead of slices. This way, they can retain most of their juiciness and vibrant flavors without succumbing to the flame instantly. Furthermore, choosing the right type of peach can also make a huge difference. Freestone peaches, in which the flesh separates smoothly from the pit, are ideal for easy preparation.
With the grill already fired up, you might as well throw a few other ingredients onto it as well. Although rarely considered, grilled bread is a great way to bulk up your salad and add fun little crunches in between — much like what you would get with regular croutons. Other fresh produce — whether we're talking tomatoes to embrace the classic burrata salad taste or corn on the cob for pops of sweetness — all work splendidly. Savory flavors make a delightful contrast when you've got spice-laden grilled chicken slices. That said, feel free to use prosciutto for a lower-effort approach.
Last but not least: the dressing. You probably have your own vinaigrette recipe by now, but why stop at the basics when you can easily upgrade the dressing with other ingredients? Mash (or blend) a few peach slices straight into the mixture for a peach vinaigrette that seamlessly ties the whole salad together. Maybe add a pinch of cayenne pepper to spice it up or further enhance the sweet tones with a syrup.