Make Your Next Chocolate Cake Better With This Simple Southern Twist

The first bite of a richly dense chocolate cake is a pleasure unmatched by little else. Whether preparing your own from scratch or choosing a pre-made mix, like Betty Crocker Favorites Super Moist Devil's Food Cake Mix, to work with, this simple dessert never fails to delight. While there are a number of ways to amp up your next chocolate cake, one of the best and easiest methods takes inspiration from classic Southern recipes. Of the many flavorful substitutes for water in your boxed cake mix (or your recipe of choice), swapping in buttermilk will give your chocolate cake the best taste and texture possible.

The fermented milk is an ideal liquid for just about any chocolate cake recipe. Thicker than water or regular milk, buttermilk is characterized by its notably tangy flavor, which leans toward sour. This helps to balance the sweetness of a chocolate cake and maintain a pleasant overall flavor. Buttermilk also has a higher fat content than water, providing extra moisture for the cake.

When making this swap, you can use approximately the same amount of buttermilk and consider adding an extra tablespoon or two just to maintain the right density of your batter. Additionally, take care to adjust the ratios of your baking soda and baking powder to add more baking soda and less baking powder.