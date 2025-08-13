Here's How Heavy The World's Biggest Chocolate Chip Cookie Was

In the eight months needed to prep for the big day, the Immaculate Baking Company produced their Big Oven, a contraption designed to cook the colossal treat. For 34 weeks, the brand tested out recipes, obtained 40,000 pounds of materials, and assembled members of the press and onlookers for the main event. The machine was built by experts from a local ceramics organization who mapped out the shapeless oven using products from a hardware store. They used a base that was layered with gravel and aluminum, as well as a heat-trapping polyester cover. Over 20 heaters were used to reach 350 degrees Fahrenheit and required about six months of testing and tinkering.

The crew mixed the chocolate chip cookie dough in 80-pound bundles and stretched them out into 1/2 inch thick lumps, each about a square foot wide. Each slab was packaged and kept frozen until baking time. It was raining the night before the big day, however, that didn't stop the team. After the thunder concluded, they set down the dough, kept it covered until the early morning, and then shoved it into the oven to get cooking. By 1 p.m., people filed in and the jaw-dropping cookie was unveiled. After the measurements were taken, the hungry (but happy) mob scored a slice of the treat for $10 each and almost $20,000 was raised for the museum on that historic day.