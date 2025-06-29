The Guinness World Record For Most Expensive Hot Dog Still Belongs To This Closed Seattle Restaurant

The owner of Tokyo Dog, Eugene Woo, told ABC News that "the previous record was $145.49 — sold by a hot dog manager in California — and we thought it would be fun to break that record and bring it home." He added that the project was "also for fundraising. We gave away every single penny to the Red Cross."

While the base of the Juuni Ban was a high-quality bratwurst, it was the toppings that turned things up a notch. The foie gras was seared in a skillet and cooked in its own rendered fat before it was sliced up with the Wagyu beef and placed on the sausage. Then the mushrooms and onions were scattered on top, followed by a drizzle of mayo, a little caviar, and the shaved black truffles. These buttery ingredients resulted in a rich, heavy dog that a commenter on Reddit described as a recipe for "some really expensive heartburn."

Other items on the Tokyo Dog menu included the Shibuya dog (topped with Teriyaki onions, miso mayo, and nori) and the Ginza dog (a smoked cheese brat with plum sauce and bonito flakes) priced at a far more affordable $8. Sadly neither the Juuni Ban nor the other cheaper hot dog options are available to Seattleites anymore. According to a post made on Tokyo Dog's Facebook page, the business closed in 2017 "due to family and life priorities."