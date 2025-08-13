The High-Protein, Low-Mercury Seafood You're Probably Ignoring

We live in an age where you can't scroll, snack, stretch, or step within five feet of a gym without someone saying the word protein. It's at the center of every fitness conversation. It's the buzzword on all snack bar wrappers. And it's the cornerstone of diet plans being typed up across the world. In fact, a conversation about protein is the only time no one cares what came first, the chicken or the egg, as long as both make it to the plate. But in all this chatter, usually involving lean meats, dairy, and supplements, one high-protein, low-mercury option keeps getting overlooked: squid.

You're not alone in ignoring squid (or calamari, which is specifically squid that's been prepared for cooking). While there are few things better on a sunny day at the beach than a plate of crispy and crunchy fried calamari, the data shows that squid is far from America's favorite seafood. According to a 2023 survey, shrimp, cod, and salmon predictably made up the top three, while squid wasn't even in the top 10. It even came in at an unflattering 18th in our ranking of 26 types of seafood consumed in the U.S. In terms of health and fitness goals, it's clearly the seafood staple that America is sleeping on.