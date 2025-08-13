The Absolute Best Almond Butter Has No Added Ingredients

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Peanut butter may be the classic and affordable staple that we grew up eating in sandwiches like fluffernutters, but the nut butter industry has now diversified and expanded. Almond butter is a rich and healthy example that has since come to encompass many brands. We tried and ranked 7 almond butter brands, from worst to best and found that the absolute best almond butter is Once Again's Unsweetened & Lightly Toasted Creamy Almond Butter.

While the label is quite the mouthful, Once Again's almond butter itself is surprisingly simple. Consisting of delicately toasted, organic almonds that are ground into a luxuriously creamy consistency, Once Again has no additional oils or even salt. This speaks to the quality of the almonds and the perfect execution of the toasting. Raw almonds are bland and tasteless, whereas dark-roasted almonds give off an almost burnt aftertaste. However, Once Again hits the sweet spot on flavor by toasting the almonds just enough to really enhance their natural nuttiness, while providing a subtly toasted complexity. Furthermore, the brand has mastered the grind on this almond butter, achieving a creaminess that still has some textured grittiness.

While competitor brands use additional oils — like the controversial palm oil — Once Again's Unsweetened & Lightly Toasted Creamy Almond Butter proves that the nuts have all the oil necessary to create a rich and luscious spread. Plus, the brand also shows that freshly roasted almonds are flavorful enough to stand alone without the help of other ingredients.