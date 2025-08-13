Does Brown Sugar Ever Expire? How To Know It's Time To Toss It

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Brown sugar is a staple in baking. From gooey cookies to rich crumbles, it's a star ingredient in so many recipes, making it something that you always want to have on hand. Some people buy their sugar in bulk, which is a great idea for those who bake a lot. Fortunately, it's safe to eat expired sugar as neither white nor brown sugar technically spoils. So, you can store it for as long as you want without much worry. However, quality may fade.

Brown sugar does harden over time, if it's not stored properly. This is because it contains molasses, which evaporates when exposed to oxygen for a prolonged period of time. The brown sugar will lose moisture as this process occurs, which affects its soft texture. It happens to both dark and light brown sugar, and it makes them incredibly difficult to work with as the granules clump together.

Luckily, all you need to do to avoid the problem is keep your brown sugar in an airtight container like a glass jar with a tightly sealed lid or a resealable plastic bag. Keep the container in a cool area, but avoid the refrigerator. Storing sugar in the fridge is always a bad idea as it can draw the moisture from the sugar. Instead, store it away from light and heat inside a cupboard. Freezing can also be a good option for long-term storage.