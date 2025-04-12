Why It's Always A Bad Idea To Store Sugar In The Fridge

A shelf-stable ingredient like sugar (regardless of the variety) may not be as finicky to store as other foods. But, that's not to say that it can be kept in just any manner. Of the many suitable spots to house the sweet stuff, the fridge is one place that should be avoided at all costs, and here's why.

The reason sugar should never be stored in the fridge is because the ingredient is hygroscopic. Essentially, this is a scientific way of saying that the sweet granules absorb moisture very easily. Since fridges can be high-moisture environments, this means that sugar can likely attract an abundance of water molecules. This ultimately will have an impact on the sugar's texture, as it will cause granules to clump together and harden. As a result, this complicates handling and could even have adverse effects on recipes. But, that's not the only drawback of the chilly storage space.

Keeping sugar in the fridge can also prompt the ingredient to absorb aromas of other foods. In turn, this can negatively affect the sugar's flavor profile and lower its overall quality even further. If that weren't enough, storing sugar in the fridge doesn't make much sense logistically. After all, a single sack can take up space that could be better used to store perishable produce. So, this raises the question: where exactly should sugar be kept?