The Controversial Organ Meat That's Banned In The US

America has had a love-hate relationship with organ meat for years. Organ meats, or offal, have been popular in many indigenous cultures around the world for centuries. In the United States they were consumed much more frequently prior to World War II than they are today. Organ meats are exceptionally nutrient dense, much more so than the muscle meat we typically consume, and can still be delicious. If you know how to prepare liver, for instance, it can be very tasty. According to one study published in the Journal of Nutrition, organ meat provides the most nutrition for the lowest cost of any meat. Despite their nutritional value, many types of organ meat are difficult to find in stores. Some, like lung, are banned outright in the United States.

In 1971, the U.S. Department of Agriculture made the decision to end the sale of lungs for human consumption in the U.S. This followed a USDA-commissioned study that concluded livestock lungs were "not fit for human consumption." In 2023, one doctor petitioned the government to lift the ban, submitting evidence suggesting that eating lungs poses no health risk. Several other doctors wrote in support, claiming they had never seen any illness related to eating lungs among communities who still ate the meat regularly. One of the strongest arguments for lung consumption is that it's so common in many other countries. For example, it's a key ingredient in traditional Scottish haggis — of course, the inclusion of lung is also why haggis is banned in America.