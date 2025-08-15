Why You Probably Can't Handle The World's Hottest Pepper

You may know a thing or two about hot peppers and spicy sauces, boasting your ability to consume jalapeños on the regular and aiming for the hottest dipping sauce at restaurants. Maybe you've even participated in pepper-eating competitions with Scoville Heat Units (SHU) reaching over 8,000 (here's how the Scoville Heat Scale works). However, you're probably not a match for the world's hottest pepper. For over a decade, the Carolina Reaper held the Guinness Book of World Records' spot for hottest pepper, with a 1.64 million SHU rating. Unbelievably, it was dethroned in 2023 with the reveal of Pepper X.

Pepper X earned its world record with an SHU rating of 2.693 million, over 1 million SHU hotter than the famed Carolina Reaper. Those who have gotten their hands on the perilous pepper report painful side effects like abdominal cramping, sweating, and a feeling of burning in the throat, arms, and chest. The inventor, Ed Currie, told Scientific American that it took him "five to six hours" to fully recover from eating Pepper X. Other common side effects from extremely hot peppers can include rapid breathing, excess bodily fluids (like tears and saliva), gastrointestinal problems, diaphragm irritation, and general discomfort. If you thought eating a jalapeño was like breathing fire, you'd be in for a surprise with Pepper X! Maybe stick to less spicy chile peppers for now.