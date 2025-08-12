What Marcus Samuelsson Puts On His Corn On The Cob — And You Should Too

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Sometimes, when all of the conditions are just right, there are some foods that shouldn't be messed with. Corn on the cob can be one of them, especially if it's picked at the perfect moment. But there are other times when we need to level things up, and coating corn like Marcus Samuelsson does is certainly a great way to do that.

The Ethiopian-Swedish chef likes to add unconventional flavors to his corn using ingredients like soy sauce, Aleppo pepper, and lime. Samuelsson shared his recipe for his "Lip Smackin' Good Corn on the Cob" in his 2014 cookbook, "Marcus Off Duty: The Recipes I Cook at Home." The recipe was inspired by Mexican street corn, but it nixes the mayonnaise and incorporates some new flavors.

First, he mixes butter with fresh garlic, a spoonful of soy sauce, and some Aleppo pepper, a complex, smoky flaked red pepper popular in Middle Eastern cooking. When his corn is cooked, he smothers the ears with the flavored butter and tops them with queso fresco and a squeeze of lime juice. Everything is topped off with some cilantro and served immediately.