Drink Absinthe While Lounging In A Bathtub At This Quirky Paris Bar

If you walk the narrow streets of Paris north of Pigalle, just past the flicker and swirl of the late-night boulangeries, Marlusse et Lapin waits for anyone seeking something a little fun-weird. The bar sits on a small, sloping street, with a door painted with a rabbit and the faded memory of old Paris nightlife. You don't stumble into this place, you find it, or perhaps it finds you, offering something unexpected. Absinthe — the favored late-night companion of the poets and artists of Paris' 19th century Belle Époque — arrives in a narrow glass, pale as a green ghost. A sugar cube, a slow pour, a tiny cloud of botanicals rising as the drink turns cloudy in the dim light.

The whole room feels like a fever dream of Parisian thrift; low ceiling, secondhand armchairs draped in heavy velvet, ancient bed frames piled with pillows, and, yes, repurposed bathtubs converted into couches. The tubs themselves aren't for bathing but for lounging, sides cut out and filled with cushions, patched and stickered and just the right amount of scruffy. The aesthetic is a lived-in daydream, with the bar's namesake rabbit watching over mismatched tables, threadbare velvet, and locals passing bottles and stories. The vibe is all about atmosphere, a place where even the glass of absinthe in your hand feels slightly haunted.