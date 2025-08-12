The Homemade Popsicle Mistake That Can Ruin Your Batch Before You Even Try Them

There's nothing more satisfying than pulling out a tray of homemade popsicles on a hot day — until one refuses to budge or leaves half of itself behind in the mold. The most common culprit is Impatience. There are plenty of mistakes you can make when preparing homemade popsicles, but if you try to remove your popsicles before they're fully frozen, you're almost guaranteed a mess.

Homemade popsicles need plenty of time to set — usually at least six hours, but ideally overnight. Even if they look solid on the outside, the center could still be slushy and soft, especially if you're using ingredients like yogurt, fruit purée, or juice blends with added sugar. Removing them too soon means they won't come out cleanly, and the texture won't be right either. To test if they're ready, give the mold a gentle twist or press. If the popsicles feel even slightly soft, give them more time. Once they're frozen solid, resist the urge to yank. Instead, run the bottom of the mold under warm water for 10 to 20 seconds, then slowly pull them out by the stick.