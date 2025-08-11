Stop Making Boring Salads With This One Simple Fix

If your salad feels more mundane than delicious, the problem might not be that you're lacking a flavorful salad dressing recipe or that you need to add crunchy toppings; it might be the greens themselves. Starting with just one type of lettuce can leave your bowl tasting flat, no matter how many extras you pile on. The fix is as simple as it is effective: Mix your greens.

Different lettuces bring different things to the (salad) plate. Some are crisp and juicy, others tender and mild. Some leaves are peppery, others slightly bitter. Combining them creates contrast — not just in taste, but in texture and even how the dressing clings to each bite. And when done right, that contrast turns an average salad into something you actually look forward to eating. And before you scoff, we're not saying you have to be fancy with obscure greens or reinvent your grocery list. Just embrace variety, balance, and learn how to pair lettuces so they work together. A good mix can elevate even the simplest salad into a main-worthy dish without leaning too hard on cheese, croutons, or an overly generous pour of dressing (because salad should be healthy, after all). The lettuce is the foundation, and as the song says, "the house don't fall when the bones are good."