15 Best Universal Orlando Restaurants

Central Florida is home to many theme parks. Walt Disney World, Sea World, Legoland, and even Peppa Pig Theme Park (yes, really), just to name a few. Another big hitter is Universal Orlando Resort. The property consists of Universal Studios Florida, Islands of Adventure, Epic Universe, Volcano Bay, and Universal CityWalk. These theme parks have something for adrenaline junkies, those wishing to attend Hogwarts, and even the youngest in your party may just love Seuss Landing. No matter your interest, there's something for you, and to help fuel those adventures, Universal is positively stacked with food options.

We scoured the dozens of choices to select the ones that are the very best to help make your next Universal vacation as delicious as it is exciting. No matter your budget, time restraints, or dining preferences, we think we've got you covered with some of the best options across the parks. This way, you can spend less time planning and deciding where to eat and more time diving into a great burger, sipping a cold brew, and marveling at restaurant decor.