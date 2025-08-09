15 Best Universal Orlando Restaurants
Central Florida is home to many theme parks. Walt Disney World, Sea World, Legoland, and even Peppa Pig Theme Park (yes, really), just to name a few. Another big hitter is Universal Orlando Resort. The property consists of Universal Studios Florida, Islands of Adventure, Epic Universe, Volcano Bay, and Universal CityWalk. These theme parks have something for adrenaline junkies, those wishing to attend Hogwarts, and even the youngest in your party may just love Seuss Landing. No matter your interest, there's something for you, and to help fuel those adventures, Universal is positively stacked with food options.
We scoured the dozens of choices to select the ones that are the very best to help make your next Universal vacation as delicious as it is exciting. No matter your budget, time restraints, or dining preferences, we think we've got you covered with some of the best options across the parks. This way, you can spend less time planning and deciding where to eat and more time diving into a great burger, sipping a cold brew, and marveling at restaurant decor.
Strong Water Tavern
The Strong Water Tavern is one of a few restaurants located within the Loews Sapphire Hills Resort, a preferred resort at Universal Studios. The theming of the resort is something like beach and Caribbean. Strong Water Tavern is certainly a bar, but the food proves that this is much more than just a regular hotel bar. Mostly, the tavern leans into stiff rum drinks and tapas. So, those looking for a place for shareable foods and sippable drinks should certainly check out this tasty spot.
The rum list runs deep, and the bites are Caribbean-themed, so you'd be hard-pressed to believe you're anywhere but on a Caribbean vacation by the time you pay your bill. For rum connoisseurs, this is a can't-miss spot, but it's got plenty for the umbrella drink lovers among us, too. The menu is divided between different Caribbean locales like Havana, Mexico, Puerto Rico, and others. It's the kind of place that welcomes hearty conversation, relaxation after a fabulous day at the park, and a solid nightcap.
Amatista's Cookhouse
Also located in Sapphire Hills Resort, find Amatista's Cookhouse, named for the Spanish word for an amethyst gem. Sporting a Caribbean-inspired menu, this is another fabulous stop for cocktails. While Strong Water has drinks that taste quite strong, Amatista's has drinks that make you feel like you're sitting on a beach blanket on vacation. Sweet, cold, and perfectly flavored, you'd be hard-pressed to find a drink on the menu that won't have you running to pull on your swimming suit.
The interior of the restaurant offers a very modern feel with an open kitchen that pulls you into the action of the chefs. There's plenty to see from the cooking to the windows surrounding the restaurant, and though the vibes are modern, it's also a comfortable space, ideal for dining with a large group at breakfast, lunch, or dinner. In general, this hidden gem's menu feels light, like a Caribbean breeze.
Mythos
You'll find the sit-down restaurant Mythos at Universal's Islands of Adventure in the Lost Continent. It's full of beautiful cave detailing and gives all the feel of an underwater otherworldly place. Most of the dishes will offer a Greek and Mediterranean flavor profile, and given its mythological, godlike presence, this obviously jives with the restaurant's theming. While Universal has some restaurants that feel less heavily themed, this is not one of those places. Instead, it's ideal for those who want to be transported and immersed as part of their meal. Even still, the theming isn't so intense that you can't sit back and relax; you'll just be doing it among the gods.
If Mythos feels too far removed from the theme park right outside, and you need to pull yourself back into reality, request a table outside, overlooking the theme park. Like the Greek gods overlooking the park and islands, you can take in the vibes and excitement of what surrounds you. A word to the wise: Get a reservation. This is a popular and beloved spot.
The Toothsome Chocolate Emporium & Savory Feast Kitchen
If you or someone in your party is a chocolate lover, you simply must try the Toothsome Chocolate Emporium in CityWalk. Here, you'll find massively sized milkshakes with unique accompaniments on top and chocolate positively splattered across the entire menu in both desserts and entrees alike. Haven't had enough by the time you leave? Stop by the candy shop to take some on your way.
Inside the restaurant, Toothsome has a steampunk look, but it is also giving off Willy Wonka vibes with video screens showcasing the inside of an engineering marvel that is the fantastical chocolate shop. The menu has handheld pastas, sandwiches, and many other tasty choices, but if the idea of chocolate on everything feels a bit much, you can certainly find dishes without chocolate — but there are lots that use it as an accent. Of course, the chocolate doesn't stop at the foods and décor and continues well into the bar options with chocolate ladle options and even a tasty chocolate stout. One promise you simply must make us: Don't skip dessert.
The Kitchen Restaurant
On the first floor of the Hard Rock Hotel, you'll find The Kitchen Restaurant. Even if you're not staying at the Hard Rock, this is a tasty spot to grab a bite and it's something of a favorite hidden gem. Music lovers will love the music memorabilia all over the walls.
While you can visit for any meal, the Sunday brunch is very popular, especially if you love a bottomless mimosa or even a Bloody Mary. It's got all of your typical foods for breakfast, cranked up to 11. Plus, enjoy the music of an acoustic musician, which really helps drive home that music theming. If you're looking for a brunch during your Universal stay, we highly recommend this one.
Bar 17
Like many of the best restaurants at Orlando theme parks, Bar 17 is actually located in a hotel. In this case, you'll find the Universal Studios bistro with unmissable rooftop views at the Universal Aventura Hotel, a sophisticated and tech-forward hotel catering to millennials and families looking for a less theme park-in-your-face feel. To access Bar 17, head to the elevator and take it all the way to the rooftop bar on, predictably, floor 17. After 5 p.m., you can also use an express elevator that will go directly to the bar without stopping on any hotel floors.
The best part about any rooftop bar is the views, and Bar 17 doesn't disappoint. With tall glass walls surrounding the entire floor, you'll get great views over the Universal theme park, and from that height, you can even watch fireworks from Disney. For those who may feel nervous about how safe it feels, the tall glass walls provide a significant sense of security and an easy place to relax. For bites and sips, peruse the large collection of drinks, wine, and beer. There's also a menu with bao, bowls, entrees, and tapas for sharing.
Bar Helios
Why have just one rooftop bar? Universal Studios now has another in Bar Helios, located on the top floor of the Universal Helios Grand Hotel. The bar has a complete menu of drinks and bites, but it specializes more in Mediterranean tapas, small plates, and shareable snacks. After reading through a few of the drinks, you'll quickly realize that they boast names inspired by Greek gods and lore.
While the drinks and bites here are memorable, the part that will bring you to tears is the view. Day or night, the vista high above Epic Universe – where you'll also find some incredible foods to try — is one you'll want to take in again and again. With some smart planning, you could even arrange to be there during the Cosmos Fountain Show that takes place in the evening. Though it's beautiful to behold on the ground, from up above, you get to truly take in the scope of the show and the incredible number of lights and effects it uses throughout Epic Universe. Word has certainly gotten around about how incredible Bar Helios is, so reservations here are an absolute must.
Thunder Falls Terrace
If you have a dinosaur lover amongst your family, stop over at the Thunder Falls Terrace for a fun setting with tasty quick service. The platters offer a bounty of food including chicken, "raptor" wings (jumbo chicken wings), pernil, ribs, and even meat-free options. For dessert, don't miss out on the Signature Key Lime Cheesecake before heading out on your next adventure. Expect deliciously tender and flavored bites, and there are even places to sit outside.
Looking to take in the craziness that is the Jurassic Park River Adventure? There's no reason you can't have your dinosaur fun and lunch all at one time. You are on vacation after all! Live a little! With a meal from Thunder Falls Terrace, you'll be chowing down on food that feels completely different from the everyday theme park food you'll find around the park. This isn't the place to go for simple burgers and pizza; it is much more adventurous, even as a quick service spot.
NBC Sports Grill & Brew
Another great CityWalk option is the NBC Sports Grill & Brew. As you might expect, this restaurant is absolutely full of screens showing a variety of different sports. If you have a family member who is dying to catch a game, this will be one of the best places to go for a meal.
What goes better with sports than beer? Not much in our estimation. The NBC Sports Grill & Brew is an ideal spot for some great options. You'll be blown away by the sheer number of taps, including some exclusives to the restaurant. NBC Sports Grill & Brew also has a range of cocktails, including a tasty Bloody Mary with a generous number of garnishes. For food, find perfect accompaniment in burgers, BBQ, wings, sandwiches, and appetizers. Those not interested in the screens might find the view of the grill more interesting. It's in full view of the restaurant, giving you just another thing to watch.
The Cowfish
Passing by The Cowfish, you might wonder how sushi and burgers would share any common ground. It seems Cowfish strives to answer that very question. Here, you'll find typical sushi in roll form but also burgers made into sushi. That is, if you've ever wondered what a burger might taste like if wrapped to look like a sushi roll, Cowfish has the answer. The menu is a fusion of flavors with appetizers like Crinkle Cut Fried Pickles and Crab Rangoon Dip.
Overall, Cowfish offers a relaxed, upbeat vibe from the fast-paced area that is CityWalk. Though this is certainly a sit-down restaurant, it has a much more casual feel that makes it the perfect place to introduce sushi to those who may be new to the flavors or textures. New and seasoned sushi fans will love Cowfish.
Confisco Grille
We love a restaurant that helps set the tone for a specific section of a theme park. For Universal's Islands of Adventure, the Confisco Grille does just that. Located right near the entry for the Islands of Adventure, it's a collection point for many "confiscated" goods around the Islands. Inside the restaurant, you'll see a slew of collected items, including the Cat in the Hat's striped, iconic headwear.
The decor throughout the restaurant is colorful and eclectic. There are two dining levels to enjoy at this restaurant and even a patio to take in the views around the park. On the menu, find a range of options inspired by Asian, Greek, and Mediterranean food. Like the decor, it feels like a collection of a little of everything, and there are plenty of tasty options for a variety of food preferences in your traveling party. After leaving, you're located right next to the Backwater Bar, one of the best bars at Universal Studios Orlando. It's a tiki-styled sort of spot with lots of popular and tasty drinks to sip and help keep away the Florida heat.
VIVO Italian Kitchen
One of the best parts about traveling is trying unique food that you wouldn't otherwise get to sample at home. Of course, this can also become a little tiresome, and you may find yourself longing for something more familiar. In instances like these, it's nice to know where to turn. If you love Italian food and it's one of those comfort food categories for you and your family, VIVO Italian Kitchen should definitely be in your plans for your visit.
Located in CityWalk, VIVO offers an upscale Italian dining experience in a rustic, neutral-hued space with some of the more interesting lighting fixtures you've ever seen in a restaurant. Everything the restaurant serves is prepared in-house, including the pasta, which you can watch being made right off the kitchen. Since it's such a familiar place to many, reservations are a must here, but they won't be available until the late lunch or early dinner time frame. This is definitely a later-in-the-day spot.
The menu offers everything you'd expect from an Italian restaurant, but each dish is done very well. With great drinks and a menu with all your favorites, this will be one you want to return to.
Mama Della's Ristorante
Over in the Loews Portofino Bay Hotel, you'll find another Italian restaurant, Mama Della's Ristorante. For all the modern look VIVO offers, Mama's brings a much more comfy, homey vibe. As you walk in, it looks something like what we imagine a nonna's dining room and kitchen would look like. As soon as you get that first whiff, you just know you're going to be taken care of and fed way too many meatballs.
On the menu is classic Italian, so you'll find favorites like spaghetti and meatballs and lasagna. According to Universal, Mama's serves "the best lasagna this side of Sicily." So, lasagna lovers, take note and order accordingly. Basically, think Italian comfort food, and you've nailed down the menu here. Befitting the scenery of the surrounding hotel, the menu includes favorites from Naples, Tuscany, and Piemonte.
Bigfire
CityWalk has a vast variety of options, and while you can grab a playful and sweet meal from Toothsome, you could also stop over to Bigfire for a more upscale-feeling space. Inside, the environment is woodsy while also industrial-feeling. Many of the drinks focus on whiskey, and if you love a classic whiskey cocktail, this is an absolute must-visit for some fantastic sips that you'll be surprised sit on the same property as a roller coaster.
The shtick of Bigfire is that nearly everything touches a grill or is fired or smoked in some way. That includes the drinks, by the way. Don't be surprised to find some of the more unique cocktail garnishes right at Bigfire. For food options, you'll find dishes that seem familiar but have a unique spin to them, like the Bourbon Cheese Fondue. We love this as a tasty spot for drinks, appetizers, or a rich dinner. This isn't the kind of place you take in before hitting the coasters. Instead, make it a special night out or your final stop of the day.
Antojitos Authentic Mexican Food
While Bigfire has a grown-up, modern feel, Antojitos Authentic Mexican Food is more playful, bright, and colorful. There are unique light fixtures with fun designs throughout the space. Even better? Antojitos has table-side guacamole. For avocado lovers, it's an absolute must. It can be made completely customizable to exclude anything you don't like. So, if you happen to not like cilantro, this should be music to your ears.
While the guacamole may bring you in, the drinks and menu will have you coming back. You'll find everything you hope to see: nachos, queso, burritos, and street tacos, but there are plenty of surprises and more adventurous options. If you happen to be there on a night with live music, you'll enjoy an environment bristling with bright and lovely Mariachi music.
Methodology
Coming up with the restaurants for this list depended on a few factors: namely, firsthand experiences and my many visits to Universal Orlando Resort over the years. I considered restaurants across the parks, hotels, and CityWalk to reflect the full range of dining options that are available. Then, I thought about factors like food quality, value, theming, menu variety, and consistency.
I also paid attention to special quirks, like unique offerings or standout dishes, plus how well each restaurant fits into a busy day at the parks.