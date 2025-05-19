How To Drink Around Epic Universe: The Ultimate Guide

The highly anticipated Epic Universe theme park is about to open at Universal Orlando Resort in Florida, and if you're anything like me, you're already plotting what you'd like to eat and drink on your next trip. With that being said, there's so much going on in Epic Universe that it's hard to know what to taste first. To help you plan accordingly, I've compiled a list of the drinks you absolutely can't miss when you step through the portals into each new world.

The five worlds that make up Epic Universe include Celestial Park, Dark Universe, Wizarding World of Harry Potter – Ministry of Magic, Super Nintendo World, and How to Train Your Dragon – Isle of Berk. This list includes both alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages from each area, and incorporates drinks I've tried firsthand while visiting the new park. I also mention recommendations from the Universal Orlando Resort food and beverage team, and drinks that those who have previewed the new park can't get enough of. Consider this your ultimate guide to drinking around Epic Universe.