16 Foods To Try At Universal Orlando Resort's New Epic Universe Park
Something Epic is happening at Universal Orlando Resort, and it's not just a slew of new rides. In case you haven't heard the buzz, the highly anticipated Epic Universe park is slated to open on May 22, and includes five innovative theme park worlds for park-goers to explore. Guests to the new park enter the main gate (or "portal") into Epic Universe, directly into Celestial Park, where you can then branch off into four other enchanting worlds. The other areas of the park include the Wizarding World of Harry Potter — Ministry of Magic, Super Nintendo World, How to Train Your Dragon — Isle of Berk, and the mysteriously creepy Dark Universe.
Chefs at Universal Orlando Resort have worked hard to create food offerings for the new parks that are just as epic as everything else you'll encounter in each of these extraordinary worlds. Ahead of the park's opening in February, I was invited to preview over two dozen of the new food and beverage offerings soon to be available in Epic Universe at Universal's top-secret Production and Research & Development Kitchens. There, chefs Jens Dahlmann, Robert Martinez Jr., and Christopher Colon led us on a tasting journey across dishes from all five corners of the park—and it's clear that the food offerings play just as big of a role in the new park experience as any of the thrilling rides do. Here are 16 can't-miss foods to try this summer at Universal Orlando Resort's new Epic Universe.
Bièraubeurre Crêpe
The new Wizarding World of Harry Potter — Ministry of Magic area in Epic Universe takes guests into the magical streets of Paris in the 1920s, with theming based on the Fantastic Beasts movie series. Given the change of scenery, the culinary team knew they needed to adapt the park's iconic Butterbeer flavor into a new Parisian-style treat. You'll still see the familiar Butterbeer beverage carts in the streets, emblazoned with the new French term "Bièraubeurre," but there's an all-new Butterbeer dessert that many are claiming is the absolute best Butterbeer-flavored treat they've ever tasted.
At Café L'air de La Sirène — a gilded and magical brasserie — you'll find a menu bursting with classic French dishes, including boeuf bourguignon, quiche Lorraine, jambon beurre, and Niçoise salad. It's also the only place you'll be able to order the new Bièraubeurre crêpe: a classic French crêpe filled with shortbread cookie butter Bavarian cream, and topped with Bièraubeurre whipped cream, fresh strawberries, Bièraubeurre sauce drizzle, and a shortbread cookie with "Bièraubeurre" elegantly printed on top. It's indulgently creamy, deceptively light, and has all of the Butterbeer flavor that enthusiasts of the drink and Francophiles will enjoy, without an off-putting level of sweetness. Is it better than a warm or frozen Butterbeer? That's up to you. However, it's certainly one of the best Butterbeer options I've tasted. The Bièraubeurre Crêpe is currently priced at $19.99.
Sea Bass — Atlantic, Celestial Park
Epic Universe's Atlantic restaurant is slated to be an upscale dining destination that impresses with sweeping views of Celestial Park and the shimmering fountains and pools at the center of it all. Accordingly, Atlantic is a seafood-heavy restaurant with an aquatic design, meant to make guests feel immersed in a fantastical aquarium.
The menu includes Prince Edward Island mussels, a king oyster mushroom ceviche (which is impressively vegan and gluten-sensitive), and even a half-pound lobster roll. But the sea bass with carrot mochi, sugar snap peas, lemongrass broth, and star fruit is the light and luxurious meal you rarely find in a theme park. The gently seared sea bass sits in the delicate and fresh-tasting lemongrass broth, studded with warm dollops of carrot mochi that add the perfect amount of roasted sweetness to the dish as a whole. Sliced starfruit adds a decorative "starfish" touch to the dish, which is a splurge at $44, but worth every bite.
Passion Fruit Caviar — Atlantic, Celestial Park
It's not usually very difficult to find sweet treats in a theme park, but finding ones created with high-quality ingredients and a 5-star presentation is a little harder to come by. There are currently four desserts on the menu at Atlantic in Celestial Park, including the adorable Landlubber's Snickerdoodle Loot, the "El Pulpo" cheesecake, a pinã colada panna cotta, and the passion fruit "caviar"—which is even served in a decorative caviar tin to fit the aesthetic.
The dessert is made up of layers, with a chocolate pain de genes (a French almond cake), hazelnut crunch, Jivara mousse (a high-quality French milk chocolate), and passion fruit "caviar." While the fruity caviar bears a strong resemblance to salmon roe, it pops with sweet passion fruit flavor, adding texture, delicate sweetness, and delight to every bite of this elevated dessert. And thanks to its compact size, you won't feel guilty about indulging in more park treats later on, too.
Pizza Lunare — Pizza Moon, Celestial Park
Even if you aren't in the mood for a fine-dining experience in Celestial Park, you've still got some fun options to choose from, including Pizza Moon. Stepping into this quick-service restaurant, you'll quickly realize that this is no ordinary pizza joint. The vibe is that of an ornate Victorian theater turned into a pizza shop, with a distinctly "Tonight, Tonight" Smashing Pumpkins-esque decorative direction to it.
There are a few recognizable pie options on the menu if you're not in the mood for too much adventure. But if you're feeling bold, try some of the bolder options like the Space Cowboy (made with BBQ sauce, rotisserie chicken, pickled red onion, Castelvetrano olives, and BBQ potato chips) or the Hala Kahiki Mahina (Porchetta, fromage de lune, pineapple, citrus mostarda) pizza. But the pie that everyone's talking about is the Pizza Lunare, an "otherworldly creation" made with creamy roasted garlic béchamel, ricotta cheese, pancetta, fromage de lune, and a garlic confit, on a noticeably purple ube pizza crust. Pies cost $17.99-18.99, and can feed one to two people.
Brownie Eclipse — Pizza Moon, Celestial Park
The Brownie Eclipse at Pizza Moon is so large that it's practically a cosmic event. Served up in its own mini pizza box, this warm and gooey brownie is topped with Nutella, toasted mini marshmallows, and crushed Oreo pieces. And while it's practically four brownies in one, I'm not suggesting that you need to share it with anyone — I didn't.
In fact, because it comes in its own adorable box, this is one of those treats that you might want to have a few bites of and keep in your bag for a little pick-me-up later on. Or even save it as a little treat for when you get home to prolong the Epicness of it all. The price of the Brownie Eclipse is currently $11.99, which might sound like a lot at first, but given how much it would cost to buy four separate desserts elsewhere in any theme park, it's actually kind of a steal.
Mario Burger — Toadstool Cafe, Super Nintendo World
The absolute excitement when warping into Super Nintendo World is palpable, and the theming from top to bottom couldn't be more well-executed. Luckily, there's a precedent when it comes to the food in the Mushroom Kingdom, so you can expect to find Nintendo-themed foods and snacks that are similar to what you'd find at Universal Studios Hollywood and Universal Studios Japan.
Toadstool Cafe serves comfort food classics for everyone to enjoy, including the iconic Mario Burger, complete with a mustache-printed brioche bun and a shiny red Mario hat toothpick. Between the buns, the all-beef patty is topped with bacon, mushrooms, lettuce, tomato, Thousand Island dressing, and American cheese, and it's all served with a side of truffle French fries. There's also a Luigi Burger option that swaps the beef patty out for grilled chicken, with basil pesto, Swiss cheese, green pepper, and spinach. Both burgers are currently available for $18.99.
Bowser's Fireball Challenge — Toadstool Cafe, Super Nintendo World
Bowser's Fireball Challenge is also available at Super Nintendo World in Universal Studios Hollywood, but something about the stifling Florida heat tells me that this particular dish is going to be much more challenging to finish at the Epic Universe location than in California. The challenge dish consists of a 1-pound meatball topped with mozzarella cheese and served with mushroom marinara sauce, a Bowser-shaped puff pastry, parsley, and hot sauce on the side. Be warned, even though you're sitting in the nice, cool air conditioning, the spiciness of this giant meatball might make you break out in a sweat all over again.
Fun fact: since Toadstool Cafe is located in the Mushroom Kingdom, many of the savory dishes have mushrooms incorporated into them in some form. The Mario burger is topped with cooked mushrooms and comes with fries finished with truffle oil. Likewise, the marinara sauce served with the Bowser's Fireball Challenge and the Fire Flower Spaghetti and Meatballs includes a mushroom marinara sauce.
Piranha Plant Caprese — Toadstool Cafe, Super Nintendo World
It's completely understandable if a spicy 1-pound meatball isn't your idea of a light lunch on a 90-degree day in the Florida sun. Luckily, the Piranha Plant Caprese is both an adorable and delicious alternative. Tucked into the salad menu, the caprese includes tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, asparagus, and basil pesto served with a small mixed greens salad with shaved radish and vinaigrette.
While Piranha Plants might be dangerous in Super Mario World, the simple veggie-based dish is an absolute delight that just about anyone will enjoy at Toadstool Cafe. This particular dish isn't a challenge to eat, and would make a great addition to an order of Super Mushroom Soup or Toadstool Cheesy Garlic Knots, which happen to be shaped like little mushroom-like Toads. The Piranha Plant Caprese is also only $13.99, which is one of the lower-priced menu options aside from the appetizers and kids' menu.
DK Crush Float — The Bubbly Barrel, Kong Country
Is it a dessert? Is it a drink? Yes. And it's bananas. After winding your way through the Mushroom Kingdom and to the back of Super Nintendo World, you'll enter Donkey Kong Country through another sort of warp pipe, and come out in the all-new jungle-themed Kong Country. There aren't many dining options in this portion of the park, but there is a quick-service stand called The Bubbly Barrel that is currently offering a much-needed respite from the heat.
There are only two options available at The Bubbly Barrel: the DK Crush Float, which includes banana pineapple soft serve in a waffle cone bowl, floating on pineapple soda, and topped with toffee pieces and caramel popcorn. It also comes with both a straw and a spoon. The second option is the same DK Crush Float, just served in a souvenir Donkey Kong Barrel Mug, which is probably slightly less sticky to handle. By itself, the float costs $12.99, and the float with the souvenir cup is $18.99.
Hunter's Garlic Stake — The Burning Blade Tavern, Dark Universe
Fans of Universal's wildly popular Halloween Horror Nights already know that Universal knows how to go dark, and Dark Universe cuts no corners when it comes to its classic monsters. Set in Darkmoor, a village overrun with horrific creatures, you can grab a drink and dine with both the vampire "familiars" and the monster hunters who risk it all to capture them.
The Burning Blade Tavern is where you'll find the monster hunters gathering, along with several hearty dishes to keep you slaying the day away. And the Hunter's Garlic Stake is the ultimate garlicky pick for anyone obsessed with garlic bread. Described as a crispy cheesy garlic pretzel, perfectly prepared to a golden brown and served with a rich garlic dipping sauce — I cannot overstate how much garlic is involved in this snack. It's also cleverly braided into the shape of a dagger, which, combined with the intense amount of garlic, is sure to keep both vampires and your friends at arm's length.
Burning Blade Burger — The Burning Blade Tavern, Dark Universe
Most of the food options at the Burning Blade Tavern are hearty, but they're sized more like appetizers instead of entrees. The same is true for the tavern's Burning Blade Burger, which is made with a 4-ounce black angus beef patty and topped with American cheese, caramelized onions, jalapeños, and several strips of bacon. Of course, the most unusual part of this burger isn't its smaller stature, but the black potato bun it's served on.
Don't worry, it might look like it was burnt to a crisp when the windmill on top of the Burning Blade Tavern caught on fire (which it does about every 15 minutes), but it doesn't taste like it. The burger is served with a side of potato chips and is ideally enjoyed with one of the creative beverages from the tavern. It currently costs $12.99.
Carved Staked Steak — Das Stakehaus, Dark Universe
Across Darkmoor Village, on the other side of Dark Universe, you'll find Das Stakehaus — the restaurant operated by the vampires and familiars that lurk in the shadows of this monster-themed town. And what's more appropriate than a juicy steak at a sinister steakhouse? The Carved Staked Steak is a perfectly cooked strip steak, served with charred green onion, mashed potatoes, roasted baby carrots, acorn squash, crispy maitake mushrooms, and a "bloody jus" for a slightly horrific final touch.
You might find a wooden stake in your steak that reads, "Nostro Arbitrio Solus," which translates from Latin and roughly means, "Upon our will." It's a gentle, but intentionally creepy reminder that you're safely dining, only by the grace of the blood-thirsty hosts that are serving you. You'll also notice that, unlike the garlic-laden menu options at The Burning Blade Tavern, there is next to no garlic on the menu at Das Stakehaus; a clever touch that reminds you who you're dining with.
Labotocotta — Das Stakehaus, Dark Universe
If there were ever a reminder that life is short and you should eat the dessert, it's dining among the damned at Das Stakehaus. But don't expect dessert to be any less dramatic than the rest of the menu served by the monsters in the kitchen. And the Labotocotta is an absolute can't-miss experience, even if it's the only thing you order.
The dessert is essentially a Greek yogurt panna cotta, which is delightfully creamy with a little bit of tang from the yogurt. What makes this everyday dessert especially creepy is that it's been set into the shape of a small brain, and served on a plate of blood red raspberry sauce for the full effect. If all of that is just a bit too gruesome for you, Das Stakehaus also serves a coffin-shaped red velvet cake, called the "Red Velvet Death," which is served with chocolate crumbs and puffed rice maggots.
Thawfest Platter — Mead Hall, How to Train Your Dragon — Isle of Berk
I wasn't really sure what to expect from the How to Train Your Dragon — Isle of Berk portion of Epic Universe. It turns out, you'll dine like a Viking. Foods served at Mead Hall are directly inspired by Nordic and Scandinavian cooking, with all of the smoked meats and hearty vegetable dishes that you might expect from the cuisine.
It's a bit of an undertaking, but if you've got a dining companion or two, it's absolutely worth ordering the Thawfest Platter, which comes piled with wild berry BBQ glazed chicken drumsticks, grilled salmon, sausage links, roasted carrots, cipollini onions, Nordic fries, and a side sauce for dipping all of it in. If you're at all reluctant about the wild berry BBQ glazed chicken drumsticks, don't be. Not only is the glaze not as sweet as you might be imagining, thanks to the lingonberries used to make it, but it's also perfectly balanced with the tangy BBQ and salty chicken drumsticks, not to mention that they're the most juicy and tender pieces of chicken I've ever tasted.
Sormfly's Catch of the Day — Mead Hall, How to Train Your Dragon — Isle of Berk
If you've managed to save enough space for dessert after partaking in the Viking feast that is the Thawfest Platter, Stormfly's Catch of the Day is one of the cutest ways to cap off a meal at Mead Hall. The dessert is really just chocolate mousse, molded into the shape of a fish, and dipped in a coating that makes it look like a cartoon goldfish. But the combination of the adorable goldfish and the Fruity Pebbles cereal crumble it's sitting on top of makes the entire dessert practically irresistible.
After all, chocolate mousse is light and aerated, making it the perfect dessert to enjoy after a meat-heavy meal, even if it isn't the most Viking dessert we've ever imagined. The Thawfest platter is priced at $49.99 and serves several hungry adults. Stormfly's Catch of the Day is a cool $7.99 and can also easily be shared.
Mac & Cheese Cone — Hooligan's Grog & Greul, How to Train Your Dragon — Isle of Berk
The Mac & Cheese Cones at Hooligan's Grog & Greul walk-up snack stand might not be the traditional Viking meal you were planning on enjoying in the Isle of Berk, but they're impressive all the same. There are three different versions of the Mac & Cheese Cones, and all of them are served with the mac and cheese stuffed inside a buttery garlic bread "cone."
The Classic version includes mac and cheese adorned with goldfish crackers for a little extra crunch. The "PB&J" cone actually stands for pork, bacon, and jam (not peanut butter and jelly) and is made with BBQ harissa pulled pork, peanut bacon jam, and parsley. And finally, for the fire-breathing dragon lovers out there, the Dragon Fire Chicken Spire Mac & Cheese Cone is Nashville-style pulled chicken, hot honey, Calabrian peppers, chimichurri, and crispy onions. The cones currently cost $13.99-$15.99, depending on which option you choose, and are filling enough to be a whole meal if you'd prefer to eat on the go, or while you're waiting in line for Hiccup's Wing Gliders.