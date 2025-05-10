16 Foods To Try At Universal Orlando Resort's New Epic Universe Park

Something Epic is happening at Universal Orlando Resort, and it's not just a slew of new rides. In case you haven't heard the buzz, the highly anticipated Epic Universe park is slated to open on May 22, and includes five innovative theme park worlds for park-goers to explore. Guests to the new park enter the main gate (or "portal") into Epic Universe, directly into Celestial Park, where you can then branch off into four other enchanting worlds. The other areas of the park include the Wizarding World of Harry Potter — Ministry of Magic, Super Nintendo World, How to Train Your Dragon — Isle of Berk, and the mysteriously creepy Dark Universe.

Chefs at Universal Orlando Resort have worked hard to create food offerings for the new parks that are just as epic as everything else you'll encounter in each of these extraordinary worlds. Ahead of the park's opening in February, I was invited to preview over two dozen of the new food and beverage offerings soon to be available in Epic Universe at Universal's top-secret Production and Research & Development Kitchens. There, chefs Jens Dahlmann, Robert Martinez Jr., and Christopher Colon led us on a tasting journey across dishes from all five corners of the park—and it's clear that the food offerings play just as big of a role in the new park experience as any of the thrilling rides do. Here are 16 can't-miss foods to try this summer at Universal Orlando Resort's new Epic Universe.