The Perfectly Simple Way To Give Your Fruit Parfait A Bit Of Crunch
One soft, sweet layer at a time, parfaits come together in a way that feels like comfort on your taste buds. You usually know exactly what you're getting with this dessert, so much so that it can get repetitive after a while. Every now and then, it calls for a little crunch, something just different enough to switch things up without completely altering everything. A small change is all it takes, and that's exactly what cornflakes are for.
Granola has always been the token crunch of parfait, so you might think cornflakes won't make that much of a difference. And yet, the boxed cereal can still surprise you with its delicate crisp — a total opposite of the chunky signature of granola. It's not too hard but also not too chewy, an in-between brittleness that shatters gently under your teeth. As a matter of fact, you can even use it as a granola substitute should the mood for something lighter ever arise. Don't worry, this won't take away the inherent delight of parfaits. When the cornflakes take on the surrounding smoothness of the yogurt and fresh fruits, it strikes a subtle contrast that makes the parfait the nuanced, exciting dessert it's always meant to be.
Ingredients to pair with cornflakes for a toothsome parfait
Cornflakes are infinitely adaptable, so building the perfect parfait with them is not difficult. Starting with the yogurt, Greek yogurt never disappoints. It's good either with a flexible plain base or various other flavors, whether it's vanilla for a smidgen of floral undertone or chocolate to flip the script completely. Another slightly out-of-the-box option is coconut cream, which is even better when paired with coconut flakes for a reminiscence of coconut cream pie.
Then, there are fruits, especially ones that frequently accompany the cereal. Bananas and peanut butter are the power duo that work like a dream with mildly sweet cornflakes. You can even combine different fruits and capture the seasonal essence, much like we did with our summery strawberry and apricot parfait. Honey-sweet dates, all chopped up into tiny pieces, would be phenomenal for those who want an elegant flair. Its pillowy softness stands out perfectly against the cornflakes' crispy backdrop, and once you've added a pinch of crunchy nuts, the textural feast is a guaranteed delight.
Further elevating the fruity vibrancy could be a sweetener like maple syrup, honey, etc., or a matching fruit jam. When that gets a bit boring, spiciness is also an option. Just sprinkle crushed peppercorns and chili powder, or simply ground cinnamon, into the parfait. Between the intense spices, the cooling yogurt, and the mildly toasted cornflakes, your parfait has never been more exhilarating.