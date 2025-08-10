The Perfectly Simple Way To Give Your Fruit Parfait A Bit Of Crunch

One soft, sweet layer at a time, parfaits come together in a way that feels like comfort on your taste buds. You usually know exactly what you're getting with this dessert, so much so that it can get repetitive after a while. Every now and then, it calls for a little crunch, something just different enough to switch things up without completely altering everything. A small change is all it takes, and that's exactly what cornflakes are for.

Granola has always been the token crunch of parfait, so you might think cornflakes won't make that much of a difference. And yet, the boxed cereal can still surprise you with its delicate crisp — a total opposite of the chunky signature of granola. It's not too hard but also not too chewy, an in-between brittleness that shatters gently under your teeth. As a matter of fact, you can even use it as a granola substitute should the mood for something lighter ever arise. Don't worry, this won't take away the inherent delight of parfaits. When the cornflakes take on the surrounding smoothness of the yogurt and fresh fruits, it strikes a subtle contrast that makes the parfait the nuanced, exciting dessert it's always meant to be.