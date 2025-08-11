This Tangy Spice Blend Makes Watermelon Pop (And It's Not Tajín)

Sprinkling a dash of Tajín over a bowl of freshly cut watermelon is a taste sensation. However, there's another tangy spice blend on the block that's making a commotion: chaat masala. While this Indian spice doesn't have the lime-y quality of Tajín, it does have heaps of heat, mouth-puckering saltiness, and a unique savory aroma that will make your watermelon pop.

Chaat masala is made by combining common spices like cumin, coriander, and chili powder with asafoetida and dried mango powder (known as amchoor). The mango powder has a fruity aroma and inherent tang, which creates an almost sour-candy effect with its acidity that counterbalances the natural sweetness of the melon. Meanwhile, the asafoetida has a mild oniony and garlicky flavor that lends the spice mix a savory nuance. However, open a jar of chaat masala and the first thing you'll notice is its unique sulphurous smell. Described as having an eggy aroma, this unusual scent comes from black salt. Also known as kala namak, this pale brown powder has an earthy flavor profile that instantly elevates the umami flavor of any dish it's sprinkled on. In fact, black salt is an ingredient that will change your vegan recipes forever because it lends foods like vegan egg salads and scrambles an immediate savoriness. Having said that, in South Asian cuisine, chaat masala is commonly used on fruit salad (fruit chaat is a delicious way to use up fresh fruit and hit those sweet and savory notes).