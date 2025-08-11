This Tangy Spice Blend Makes Watermelon Pop (And It's Not Tajín)
Sprinkling a dash of Tajín over a bowl of freshly cut watermelon is a taste sensation. However, there's another tangy spice blend on the block that's making a commotion: chaat masala. While this Indian spice doesn't have the lime-y quality of Tajín, it does have heaps of heat, mouth-puckering saltiness, and a unique savory aroma that will make your watermelon pop.
Chaat masala is made by combining common spices like cumin, coriander, and chili powder with asafoetida and dried mango powder (known as amchoor). The mango powder has a fruity aroma and inherent tang, which creates an almost sour-candy effect with its acidity that counterbalances the natural sweetness of the melon. Meanwhile, the asafoetida has a mild oniony and garlicky flavor that lends the spice mix a savory nuance. However, open a jar of chaat masala and the first thing you'll notice is its unique sulphurous smell. Described as having an eggy aroma, this unusual scent comes from black salt. Also known as kala namak, this pale brown powder has an earthy flavor profile that instantly elevates the umami flavor of any dish it's sprinkled on. In fact, black salt is an ingredient that will change your vegan recipes forever because it lends foods like vegan egg salads and scrambles an immediate savoriness. Having said that, in South Asian cuisine, chaat masala is commonly used on fruit salad (fruit chaat is a delicious way to use up fresh fruit and hit those sweet and savory notes).
How to add chaat masala to watermelon
Chaat masala is readily available in grocery stores or international supermarkets and comes in a powdered form. You can use it straight out of the packet or jar and sprinkle it over your chunks of watermelon (or indeed any other fruit, from mango and pineapple to bananas and berries) before chowing down immediately. However, if you stir it through and leave your fruit to sit for a few minutes, the chaat masala will combine with the juices released by the melon and create a lip-smacking sweet, salty, and tangy jus at the bottom of your bowl. You can also add a spritz of fresh lime or herbs, like mint, to lend your watermelon salad a brighter, zingier vibe. If preferred, you can make your own chaat masala by toasting whole spices, like cumin, and combining them with amchoor, chili powder, and salt, but ready-made varieties are convenient and hassle-free.
Chaat masala deserves a permanent spot in your spice rack because it can be used in several inventive ways. For instance, sprinkle it over a portion of hot fries to imbue your taters with a spicy punch, stir it through a cucumber raita to amp up the umami, or mix it into mocktails to give them a tangy boost. In fact, in India and Pakistan, chaat masala is often added to a lime-based beverage called khatta meetha nimbu pani to create a refreshing and complex drink for the summer.