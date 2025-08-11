This Unexpected Dollar Tree Item Transforms Messy Spice Drawers
It can be a struggle to keep spice drawers neatly organized. If you have a cluttered mess on your hands, you may have to search and search for the right item when cooking a new dish. One way to address the problem is to get a fancy product like the $30 SpaceAid drawer organizer sold on sites like Amazon. Luckily, there is another simple solution that's also much cheaper. All you need to do is pick up a few clear photo frames from the Dollar Tree.
Several different people have posted this hack online. As demonstrated in one TikTok video, you can place a liner in a drawer and then lay out 6x4-inch clear photo frames (which should cost around $1.25 each at Dollar Tree) to form a series of tiers that will hold your spices. The person in the post used six frames, which would come out to about $7.50. You may need more if you have more spices, but it would still be significantly less expensive than some drawer organizers that achieve the same result. Your spices will be propped up and neatly aligned. The liner will protect the inside of the drawer and keep the frames from sliding around. So you don't have to worry about sending all your spices flying if you pull the drawer open a little too enthusiastically.
@homegoodiys
Replying to @jhall72 🌳Dollar Tree Spice Drawer Hack🌳 #dollartreeorganization #dollartreeorganizationhacks #dollartreefinds #dollartreehacks #homehacks #budgethacks #budgetfriendlydecor #homegoodiys #springcleaning
More tips for organizing your drawers for cheap
When it comes to organizing your spice rack, the Dollar Tree frames will probably work best with containers that have similar sizes. If some are much taller than others, you may have to space the frames out unevenly and won't achieve a very uniform look. If you buy different spice brands, you can swap out the containers for matching glass jars, which you can probably find cheap at Dollar Tree as well.
Dollar Tree has tons of items that are perfect for organizing your kitchen, and a number of them could help keep your drawers clutter-free. For instance, the store sells utensil holders. While they're fairly plain, you can easily paint or otherwise decorate them to match your space. Plus, they won't cost much more than $1 apiece. If you want to make it easier to reach objects near the back of a drawer, consider using Dollar Tree step shelves so the items in the back are placed up higher. Overall, there are lots of budget and DIY solutions for storage, and a trip to the Dollar Tree just might help you implement them.