This Unexpected Dollar Tree Item Transforms Messy Spice Drawers

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

It can be a struggle to keep spice drawers neatly organized. If you have a cluttered mess on your hands, you may have to search and search for the right item when cooking a new dish. One way to address the problem is to get a fancy product like the $30 SpaceAid drawer organizer sold on sites like Amazon. Luckily, there is another simple solution that's also much cheaper. All you need to do is pick up a few clear photo frames from the Dollar Tree.

Several different people have posted this hack online. As demonstrated in one TikTok video, you can place a liner in a drawer and then lay out 6x4-inch clear photo frames (which should cost around $1.25 each at Dollar Tree) to form a series of tiers that will hold your spices. The person in the post used six frames, which would come out to about $7.50. You may need more if you have more spices, but it would still be significantly less expensive than some drawer organizers that achieve the same result. Your spices will be propped up and neatly aligned. The liner will protect the inside of the drawer and keep the frames from sliding around. So you don't have to worry about sending all your spices flying if you pull the drawer open a little too enthusiastically.