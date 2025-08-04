The Tea Swap You Need During The US Matcha Shortage

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Matcha's surge in popularity has made it the word on everyone's lips in recent years, with the United States leading the charge as the largest powdered green tea exporter from Japan in the world. You'll see it everywhere, from Starbucks' latest creation to displays front and center at the grocery store — but it's facing a few problems that are leading to shortages and/or potential shortages. While matcha's prices are expected to hike due to both impending tariffs and supply chain issues, fans of the frothy, foamy drink can turn to matcha's lesser-known cousin: hojicha. Hojicha is not all that different from matcha, since both teas are made from the green tea plant known as Camellia sinensis.

But hojicha is technically created from bancha leaves, a lower-grade leaf that some people prefer for the milder taste it takes on after roasting. It's said to taste smoky and sweet, having a flavor similar to oolong tea with a light brown color. It typically contains no additives and slightly less caffeine. The hardy nature of hojicha tea means that it's less likely to be affected by current matcha shortages, since hojicha is created by roasting older green tea leaves and their often-undesirable components. What makes hojicha green tea unique is that it's a relatively new invention, hitting markets in Japan in the 1920s as an economical way to get a second life out of green tea plants, while making using of all of the leftover parts, such as twigs, stems, and stalks.