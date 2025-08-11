Victorians Used To Eat Ice Cream Made From This Leafy Green

We live in the age of such culinary oddities as mustard-flavored donuts and charcoal latte art. So you'd think modern chefs would run away with the crown for history's weirdest ice cream experiments, what with flavors like lobster, black pepper, and even bone marrow popping up on menus. As it turns out, the Victorians were already well ahead of the curve. Long before molecular gastronomy and viral TikTok recipes, they were churning out ice creams that were just as curious, and sometimes downright bizarre — like spinach ice cream!

Now, being an extremely versatile green, spinach can play the hero in a wide variety of recipes. From a buttery saag on your dinner plate to a handful blitzed into your morning smoothie, it's a leafy overachiever that fits into everything from salads to spanakopita. It's been creamed, sauteed, baked into pies, and stuffed into pastries. But frozen into ice cream? That's not a leap most of us would think to take.

Unless, of course, you were a Victorian — and more specifically, Agnes Bertha Marshall. A culinary celebrity of her time, Marshall was a pioneer of frozen desserts in the late 1800s, known for her elaborate ice creams. In her cookbook "Fancy Ices", she offers a recipe for spinach ice cream that reads like a curious mix of custard and garden greens: boiled spinach puree folded into a sweetened egg custard, passed through a tammy cloth, frozen, and finished with a generous swirl of whipped cream.