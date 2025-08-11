The Chicago Eatery That Offers A 'Whole Animal Experience' For Adventurous Palates
Once upon a time, our ancestors would hunt for game, carrying, cleaning, and cooking enough prey to feed a whole family or two. Meanwhile, the modern meat-eating experience only glimpses a part of the process. We order segments of protein that appear like they may have come from something that roamed the earth, without seeing the entire animal. Frontier Chicago, however, gives diners a grander look (and taste) into where exactly their food comes from.
With its wooden beams, roaring stone fireplace, and natural brick walls, the top-rated Chicago restaurant provides the perfect ambience for its whole animal dining experience. The lodge-style eatery serves up whole smoked meats, perfect for foodies that want to imitate the feeling of chowing down on an animal in a rustic cabin (without the effort of capturing and preparing it). The animals come with their heads and tails intact, which looks daunting at first, but makes for a one-of-a-kind culinary event that diners say doesn't disappoint.
Frontier offers proteins you would expect to be served whole, such as pig and lamb, as well as unexpected game meats, like wild boar, antelope leg, and chicken-stuffed alligator sourced from Louisiana. While the salmon is crusted in salt and baked, each meat is smoked over apple and cherry woods and flavored with woodsy herbs and complementary spices. Once prepared, Frontier's James Beard semifinalist executive chef, Brian Jupiter, carves up the animal before it's served buffet-style.
Frontier's whole animal experience doesn't come cheap
If you're in the Chicago area and are understandably intrigued by Frontier's whole animal experience, just know that it costs a pretty penny. The gastronomic adventure starts at $400, with salt-crusted salmon and beef short ribs being the most inexpensive options, while the aged Tomahawk ribeye rack costs an eye-popping $1,199. At first glance, the prices may seem astronomical, but they're on par with how much a whole animal may cost from a butcher or farmer.
Buying an entire hog can run you $2-7 per pound, which definitely adds up with market pigs weighing up to 280 pounds. Frontier's roast whole pig costs $650, which isn't bad considering it requires preparation and carving. Additionally, the experience serves anywhere from 7 to 15 people, making it a fun outing that's easier on the wallet with a larger group. Along with the whole animal, each protein option comes with sides that are fit for their unique flavors.
The herbaceous salt-crusted salmon is paired with fresh, earthy sides like garlic rice, green beans, smoked shrimp, and dill potato salad, while the spice-rubbed alligator stays true to its Louisiana roots with Andouille sausage and shrimp jambalaya. Like the boar, goat, ribs, and other meats, the gator also comes with Frontier's five-cheese mac, buttered rolls, sauteed seasonal vegetables, and Caesar salads to top off the hearty buffet.