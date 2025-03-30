The Necessary First Step Before Crusting Your Fish In Salt

Of the many ways to serve seafood, encrusting a whole fish in salt may be the most stunning. But, the technique doesn't just boost visual appeal. It also guarantees a tastier bite as the hardened layer of salt traps moisture, prompting evenly cooked fish that's both succulent and flavorful. In order to reap the benefits of salt-baking, however, a whole fish must be properly prepped and primed. In fact, neglecting one very important first step could prove dangerous.

The beauty of serving a fish whole is that you don't need to worry about scaling and deboning as these inedible bits become easier to remove after cooking. That said, a fish still does require some cleaning. Along with gutting, fin removal is essential. Since the dorsal fins on many fish boast pointy and razor-sharp fin spines — meant to stave off predators — this can make handling filets hazardous. Evidently, trimming the fins is the only way to avoid injury. The only question is, how should they be removed?

Luckily, snipping fish fins is simple. Start by carefully placing the whole fish on a flat, sturdy surface. Next, locate the needle-like fin spines along the top of the fish's body. Using kitchen shears, remove the fins and discard. For safer and more pleasurable dining, we also recommend trimming off the pectoral, pelvic, and anal fins, located on the chest and belly. The only fin that should be left intact is the caudal fin (tail fin) as its removal can drastically impact aesthetics.