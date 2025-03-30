The Necessary First Step Before Crusting Your Fish In Salt
Of the many ways to serve seafood, encrusting a whole fish in salt may be the most stunning. But, the technique doesn't just boost visual appeal. It also guarantees a tastier bite as the hardened layer of salt traps moisture, prompting evenly cooked fish that's both succulent and flavorful. In order to reap the benefits of salt-baking, however, a whole fish must be properly prepped and primed. In fact, neglecting one very important first step could prove dangerous.
The beauty of serving a fish whole is that you don't need to worry about scaling and deboning as these inedible bits become easier to remove after cooking. That said, a fish still does require some cleaning. Along with gutting, fin removal is essential. Since the dorsal fins on many fish boast pointy and razor-sharp fin spines — meant to stave off predators — this can make handling filets hazardous. Evidently, trimming the fins is the only way to avoid injury. The only question is, how should they be removed?
Luckily, snipping fish fins is simple. Start by carefully placing the whole fish on a flat, sturdy surface. Next, locate the needle-like fin spines along the top of the fish's body. Using kitchen shears, remove the fins and discard. For safer and more pleasurable dining, we also recommend trimming off the pectoral, pelvic, and anal fins, located on the chest and belly. The only fin that should be left intact is the caudal fin (tail fin) as its removal can drastically impact aesthetics.
Details matter when preparing a whole salt-crusted fish
Nearly almost any type of fish can benefit from salt-baking. However, meatier varieties tend to be better suited for the technique. Additionally, consider size. A whole fish should be able to fit perfectly on a sheet pan, which is why we recommend working with options like branzino, red snapper, or sea bass. Naturally, selecting the freshest catch is also key.
Visiting your local fish market and chatting with the fishmonger is the best way to guarantee high quality seafood. As you shop for a whole fish, we suggest seeking out certain features that indicate freshness. For instance, fish should have clear eyes with red gills and firm flesh. It should also boast a clean aroma of the sea. Once you've finally made your selection, the fishmonger can clean and prepare the fish for salt-baking, or you can opt to gut and trim the fish yourself — after all, it is easy.
A butchered fish should always be rinsed of any bitter tasting residues and patted dry before salting. Speaking of which, use a generous amount of seasoned kosher salt for the best results. Start by covering the bottom of a sheet pan and then laying the clean fish on top, before covering with more salt and baking. After reaching an internal temperature of 135 degrees Fahrenheit, the masterpiece can be pulled from the oven and left to rest. Only then, can the crust be cracked, and the whole (definned!) fish be enjoyed.