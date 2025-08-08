10 Mistakes You're Making With Frito Pie

When you're having a party or preparing for guests to come over to your house, there's often a lot to think about. Maybe you're preparing a variety of different dishes, or perhaps you're just trying to get the bathroom clean before your doorbell rings. Whatever the case may be, it's tempting to try to make your Frito pie in advance so it's one less thing you have to worry about when people are already making their way through the door. However, Frito pie really isn't the kind of dish you can make ahead of time. That's because the Fritos are liable to get quite soggy if they stay in contact with the moist chili for any length of time. Once those Fritos go all soft, the dish is more or less ruined — there's none of that crunch that this dish is known for.

The solution? Make sure that you prepare your Frito pie right before you get ready to serve it. Of course, that doesn't mean you can't have all the components of the dish prepped and ready to go: just don't assemble everything until the very last minute for the tastiest, most texturally pleasing results.