Ina Garten's Rule For Deciding What To Display In Her Kitchen

When it comes to kitchen design and organization, who you gonna call? Kitchen-busters, of course. In our dreams, we all could pick up a phone and chat with the Barefoot Contessa herself, Ina Garten, the queen of exorcising kitchen ghosts and nightmare tasks. But barring direct conversation with her gazillions of fans, Garten is still known for doling out no-nonsense cooking tips and ideas for the kitchen. When designing, organizing, and displaying items, she has a few aesthetic and practical tricks up her flour-dusted sleeves.

With her usual affinity for understated, yet warmly appealing, spaces, Garten took to Instagram and shared how she personally curates the items on display in her kitchen. First and foremost, she declared, "I love working in a kitchen with beautiful things, but I hate anything that's purely decorative." It's a classic personification of the design principle that form follws function, which dictates that decor and furnishings must first be based on usefulness. The style then arises naturally from practical needs. Garten certainly has good company in this mindset, as renowned American architect Frank Lloyd Wright openly embraced the concept.

When envisioning your specific kitchen and the feeling you desire when entering that well-used domain, imagine the things you often use. Whether it's an earthy olive-wood cutting board, set of retro-style cooking spoons, whimsical stoneware canisters, or cherished Ina Garten cookbooks, they're all contenders for those visible nooks, crannies, and shelves in your kitchen. Garten has even more tips on this topic.