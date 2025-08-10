2-Ingredient Piña Colada Pineapple Is The Boozy Treat Your Summer Is Missing

You certainly don't need to be a professional to start slinging delicious drinks at home. Whether you're hosting a party filled with revelers or simply want a cool beverage to sip at the end of a long day, simple recipes can help facilitate quick, easy refreshment. However, an easy-to-serve snack can be just as useful for cooling off on summer days. Instead of gathering ingredients to blend up cool piña colada recipes to garnish and distribute, consider preparing convenient bites of pineapple to nosh on when cravings strike. Soaking cubes of pineapple in Malibu Rum yields not only a satisfying snack for adults, but the boozy fruit pieces can also make for a delicious drink garnish.

Though the recipe is easy to put together, you'll need to allow enough time for the fruit to cozy up with the boozy liquids. After cutting up fresh pineapple cubes, submerge the pieces into a concoction of Malibu rum and coconut cream (which is also the ideal ingredient for vegan whipped cream). Schedule enough time for the fruit to mingle in the liquid-filled container — at least six hours — before serving. Once the fruit is removed from the bath of alcohol, any liquid that is left in the dish or jar can be enjoyed as a shot or be used as part of another drink recipe.