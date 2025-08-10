2-Ingredient Piña Colada Pineapple Is The Boozy Treat Your Summer Is Missing
You certainly don't need to be a professional to start slinging delicious drinks at home. Whether you're hosting a party filled with revelers or simply want a cool beverage to sip at the end of a long day, simple recipes can help facilitate quick, easy refreshment. However, an easy-to-serve snack can be just as useful for cooling off on summer days. Instead of gathering ingredients to blend up cool piña colada recipes to garnish and distribute, consider preparing convenient bites of pineapple to nosh on when cravings strike. Soaking cubes of pineapple in Malibu Rum yields not only a satisfying snack for adults, but the boozy fruit pieces can also make for a delicious drink garnish.
Though the recipe is easy to put together, you'll need to allow enough time for the fruit to cozy up with the boozy liquids. After cutting up fresh pineapple cubes, submerge the pieces into a concoction of Malibu rum and coconut cream (which is also the ideal ingredient for vegan whipped cream). Schedule enough time for the fruit to mingle in the liquid-filled container — at least six hours — before serving. Once the fruit is removed from the bath of alcohol, any liquid that is left in the dish or jar can be enjoyed as a shot or be used as part of another drink recipe.
Boozy snacks for adults
You can elevate the presentation of your mid-afternoon snack by spearing the infused fruit with a toothpick and layering maraschino cherries and toasted coconut pieces onto each serving. A pretty plate of these can be offered to house guests. For teetotalers and younger guests, an alcohol-free version can be made by soaking the pineapple cubes in a mixture of coconut juice and coconut cream before crowning the infused fruit with toasted coconut flakes and dollops of homemade honey whipped cream. Top these sweet snacks with a quick garnish of cinnamon or a sprinkle of sea salt, and you'll soon find an empty platter that needs to be refilled.
To enjoy maximum texture and prime flavor, aim to eat the infused pineapple pieces on the same day they are removed from their alcoholic bath. If you're unsure whether you can eat them in one go, use the pieces to place on top of cupcakes and cakes for a quick boozy dessert upgrade. If you're still craving a traditional piña colada drink, booze-soaked pineapple pieces can be thrown into a blender with ice to make quick frozen cocktail.