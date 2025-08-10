Believing This Common Smoking Myth Will Completely Ruin Your Barbecued Meat

Barbecuing seems simple enough: toss some marinated meat on the grill, wait a bit, and you've got a smoky feast for the whole family. But without the correct cooking technique, your backyard barbecue can go sideways fast. And probably one of the most damaging myths out there that might've ruined quite a few parties is the idea that smoking meat longer automatically makes it smokier. If you've fallen for this one, you're not alone, and we aren't pointing any fingers, but it's time to set the record straight.

While on the surface, it sounds pretty logical that the longer a piece of meat stays on the grill, the more smoke it'd take. But as it turns out, however, there's a hard limit on how much smoke a slab of meat can take. We spoke to world barbecue champion Melissa Cookston, who provided us with some valuable insight. "Once meat reaches an internal temperature of around 100 degrees Fahrenheit, it really doesn't take much more smoke — those pores close up," Cookston said. This means your brisket, ribs, or pork shoulder won't taste any smokier, no matter how many extra hours you leave them on the grill.

Without knowing this limit exists, lots of grill masters have a habit of leaving their BBQ projects on the smoker a bit longer than necessary. But instead of an extra-smoky slab of brisket, they'd be setting themselves up for bitter disappointment. Quite literally!