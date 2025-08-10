Blame The Banana Industry For This Bizarre Vintage Meatloaf Recipe

While it's still common for food companies to print recipes on product labels, countless American brands used to release promotional cookbooks starring their trademark items. Even bananas got their own recipe collections meant to drive up sales. Starting as early as the 1930s, a rather novel dish began appearing in various booklets: banana meatloaf.

The idea of tropical fruit improving a classic meatloaf recipe sounds like it would only be born out of a desperate need to sell bananas. Many of the first recipes are indeed backed by the banana industry, including the United Fruit Company, which eventually became Chiquita Brands International. Its 1947 "Chiquita Banana's Recipe Book" sports dishes like cheesy ham and banana rolls and broiled bananas with curry sauce, and in 1941, its subsidiary the Fruit Dispatch Company published "Bananas ... How To Serve Them." This book's meatloaf recipe combines ground beef with onion, seasonings, breadcrumbs, and mashed bananas. It also suggests baking peeled bananas briefly with the meatloaf to serve alongside.

One brave cook on YouTube tried this recipe and described the meatloaf as salty and not very flavorful. They also felt that the texture was too wet. A user on Reddit who also made the dish said the bananas' sweetness came through, but it's still not super tasty. This meatloaf sounds like one of those retro dishes we're glad aren't popular anymore. However, if your curiosity has been piqued, you can have a gander at different versions of the recipe.