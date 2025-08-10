Reading Soda Works has been a staple of Pennsylvania since 1921, handcrafting soft drinks in its bottling company that promise a crisp flavor and an old-timey feel, thanks to glass bottles and natural ingredients, such as 100% pure cane sugar. The brand creates its soft drinks through a unique carbonation process using carbonic gas, unlike the process used by big-name soda makers. Reading Soda Works also sells its carbonic gas for other retailers to utilize.

The company has operated out of the same location throughout its 104-year lifespan, and although the classic Root Beer is how many people discover the Reading Draft brand, there are also the birches, ginger beers, cream sodas, and seltzers that keep people coming back for more.

Finding a restaurant that sells Reading Draft from the tap isn't impossible, since the brand offers fountain-style bags of soft drinks direct-to-consumer, but it is uncommon. Shady Maple Smorgasbord, otherwise known as the Pennsylvania restaurant with the largest buffet in the U.S., is an outlier in the area and thus a place where customers can sample Reading Draft without needing to visit Reading, Pennsylvania. Whether you're visiting Shady Maple to indulge in one of the extravagant salad bar options, eight meat stations, or weekly sales and events, you can make a pit stop at the beverage station to try one of the Reading Draft soft drinks for yourself.