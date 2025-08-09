The Pickled Seafood That Belongs On Toast For A Powerful Appetizer

Pickled seafood may not be the first ingredient you reach for after toasting bread, but this easy addition can steer a humble presentation into a snack fit for a gourmand. Whether you're catering a party or wanting to elevate your packed lunch, layering pickled shrimp on top of golden pieces of bread is an instant ticket to Flavortown. Though you'll need to plan in advance to put this kind of recipe together — ideally, shrimp, spices, and veggies are left for one to several days in a plastic bag or sealed jar — your pickled creations can be confidently presented to guests for an appetizer that is equally impressive as it is tasty.

Peeled, thawed, and deveined shrimp can be pickled in a variety of seasonings. Even a basic recipe of olive oil, Old Bay seasoning, lemon zest, and fish sauce can yield a delicious topping for your toast, but the idea is to balance sweet, acidic, and salty flavors in your creations. You can also pickle vegetables to provide options for guests to build toast for themselves by letting carrots, celery, red onion, and red peppers soak in lemon juice, Champagne vinegar, olive oil, and seasonings.