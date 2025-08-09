This Is The Most Popular Brand Of Bottled Water In America, So Why Do We Dislike It?

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

The same way you were either raised in a one-ply toilet paper family or a two-ply toilet paper family, most people were either raised drinking bottled spring water or bottled purified water. Not only is there a literal difference in the way the two are collected and packaged, but many argue that there's a notable taste difference, too. Recently, YouGov released a report (via Food & Wine) stating that America's favorite bottled water is Aquafina, a purified brand, but not everyone would agree that it's necessarily the best tasting.

When we sampled and ranked 29 popular bottled water brands, we stuck Aquafina at number 28, right down there with the worst of the worst due to its plastic-tasting qualities. This seems to be the general complaint about Aquafina, that the taste is artificial and lackluster. Someone on Reddit said that "Aquafina is horrible" and "always makes [their] throat itchy," while another Redditor agreed that they "just don't enjoy the flavor ... even if it's cold." Although Aquafina rolled out aluminum cans to help with plastic consumption reduction, its modest environmental impact isn't enough to conceal the off-putting taste.