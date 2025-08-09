The Unconventional Breakfast Richard Burton Swore By

Within minutes, stars can often have anything they desire served on a silver platter. With all that fame and power, celebrities are often known for their quirks and very specific preferences, like steak with exactly 12 peas for Howard Hughes. For Richard Burton, it was a bowl of chili and an ice cold beer for breakfast. "It's a breakfast that he has had so often that even Elizabeth got in the habit of going that route," wrote James Bacon in his 1976 memoir, "Hollywood is a Four Letter Town." While not always paired with a beer, his sweetheart equally adored chili, supposedly having Chasen's ship quarts of their famous recipe to her hotel room in Rome.

Dozens of chili recipes incorporate a nice IPA right into the pot, so it's no surprise that they taste just as good side by side. The taste definitely had something to do with Burton's morning ritual, but the buzz was likely the main appeal. When Burton wasn't making headlines with Elizabeth Taylor or starring in the next American classic, he was known to imbibe. He was always open about his struggles with alcoholism, eloquently sharing his experience of finding the balance between being a hearty and fun drinker and being a wretched creature while comparing the disease to a boxing match.