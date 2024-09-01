Howard Hughes' Favorite Food Was A Very Precise Dish

Howard Hughes is best known for being a billionaire movie mogul, playboy, and aeronautics engineer. He produced the films "Hell's Angels," "The Front Page," and "The Outlaw" in the 1930s and 1940s, was associated with Hollywood starlets such as Jean Harlow and Katherine Hepburn, and created the world's fastest racing airplane of the time. While these are likely the first things that come to mind when thinking of Hughes, it is lesser known that he lived with undiagnosed obsessive-compulsive disorder, which was reflected in his work, and eventually in some very specific eating habits.

Although he ran in the same circles as celebrities, he likely did not experience these old Hollywood stars' favorite foods with them, as he routinely requested his own favorite meal: a butterfly steak with 12 peas of the same size. Hughes' mother was obsessive, a hypochondriac, and had a fixation on cleanliness — all of which were characteristics she passed down to her son. Some of these compulsions helped Hughes in his career, like his need for perfection and his desire to constantly review his work, but some of his habits and requests became odd. His fear of germs coupled with his compulsive nature resulted in very specific instructions for his staff regarding food handling, including a lengthy manual on how to wash and open a can of fruit, and these rigid guidelines extended right to the dining table.