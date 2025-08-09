Dry-aging your steak is a sure-fire way to ensure it has optimal juiciness and flavor. Basically, this process uses cold temperatures to tenderize the meat via natural enzymatic reactions while removing excess moisture for a rich, concentrated taste. Though it's common to add a generous helping of salt to the exterior before exposing the meat to refrigerated temperatures for weeks, Jon Urbana, founder of the American Wagyu delivery service KOW Steaks, says it's best not to add any fat to the equation. "When it comes to dry-aging, less is more," the steak expert reveals. "You don't want to season or coat the meat with fat before aging."

One key to dry-aging beef is removing water from the steak so the natural flavors and fats can shine. Since fat is hydrophobic, it doesn't readily mix with water. Meaning, when you add fat like butter or oil to the outside of the steak, it blocks moisture release and slows down the dry-aging process. Though dry-aging enhances the natural flavors of the meat as it is, there are ways to amplify the meat's taste during the aging process without added fats.

"In professional dry-aging environments, specific molds are often introduced intentionally," Urbana explains, adding that many add mold to "help grow beneficial bacteria that naturally enhance tenderness and flavor over time." This can add uniquely buttery, nutty characteristics to the steak, making the need for butter and other flavorful cooking ingredients less necessary.