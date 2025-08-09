The Italian Jam Giada De Laurentiis Always Has In Her Pantry

We take Giada De Laurentiis's advice pretty seriously when it comes to anything culinary related, whether she's giving us hacks about how to make kitchen life easier or revealing her preferred brand of canned tomatoes. So, when she told the world that she always keeps white fig jam on hand, we were curious. How could this one, simple ingredient be so good that she always has it in her pantry? It turns out that white fig jam is extremely versatile. The tasty little gem is referred to as the "fruit of the gods" for good reason.

De Laurentiis's favorite white fig jam is specifically from Agrimontana, a brand that plucks its white figs from the dazzling shores of the Amalfi Coast. One of her favorite ways to eat the jam is to spread it on toast, though she also enjoys it on a cheese board (here are some other things she always includes on her charcuterie boards) or lathered on a crostata. What makes Agrimontana so special? De Laurentiis loves that you can see "the chunks of the actual jam" once you spoon it out of the jar, that "there's so much actual fig in this jam and very little of anything else," she said on her YouTube channel.