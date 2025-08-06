15 Indonesian Dishes You Need To Try At Least Once

If you're as food-obsessed as we are, you're likely familiar with the warming flavors of South Indian cooking, the fresh, umami-rich delights of Japan, and the tangy, aromatic staples found in Thai cuisine. There's no doubt that the Asian continent is home to an exceptionally diverse, colorful, and flavor-packed array of dishes, but there's one country that's often overlooked for its culinary offerings. Indonesia is something of a hidden gem on the food scene, despite having introduced the world to a mouth-watering selection of subtly spiced and beautifully balanced creations. In the Indonesian food landscape, you'll find everything from hearty meat stews to wholesome veggie stir-fries and sweet breakfast treats. And, these delicious meals are often remarkably easy to whip up.

Previously known as the "Spice Islands", Indonesia was once a key location on the spice trade route, and this has clearly shaped the signature flavors of the country's cuisine. Ingredients like hot chili peppers, coriander, cloves, and nutmeg are all popular additions to Indonesian dishes, with aromatics such as lemongrass, garlic, and ginger enhancing their warmth. These are often paired with veggies like broccoli, carrots, and string beans, or proteins such as beef, shrimp, chicken, or tempeh (here are some facts about tempeh you may not know). When it comes to carbs, cassava is a prominent feature, along with noodles and rice. You don't need to travel halfway across the world to sample the spicy goodness of Indonesian food, either, because with the right medley of ingredients, you can easily recreate many of these dishes from the comfort of your own kitchen. So, here are 15 must-try dishes to get you started.