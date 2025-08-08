The Wegmans Brand Ice Cream Flavor To Avoid At All Costs
The Wegmans supermarket chain has over 100 locations across the United States, selling retail items and tremendous pre-prepared foods. The chain sells both name-brand products and its own line of Wegmans branded foods, which includes a line of ice cream with tons of flavors, ranging from the basic vanilla to the decadent coconut almond fudge and much more. Tasting Table tried and ranked 12 of these Wegmans ice cream flavors, and while we enjoyed many of the flavors, one solidly bottomed out the list: black raspberry.
We initially enjoyed the black raspberry ice cream, saying it had a pleasant pink color and a nice raspberry flavor at first. However, after a few seconds, an undesirable aftertaste kicked in, which was "very off, almost fake." This was quite disappointing, as we enjoyed the initial flavor and hadn't noticed the aftertaste when first taking a small lick of the treat. "If that yummy flavor had just stayed, this ice cream would have easily been towards the top of the list," our reviewer Deirdre Mundorf said. "But alas, it really let me down."
Better options for raspberry ice cream
If raspberry ice cream sounds appealing but you don't want to deal with the unappetizing Wegmans flavor, fear not. Many other brands have their own take on raspberry ice cream that is much better received. For instance, Kroger's Private Selection black raspberry dark chocolate chunk ice cream is well-liked according to reviews on the Kroger website, with people calling it smooth, creamy, and delicious, and even comparing it to Graeter's Black Raspberry Chocolate Chip (which ranked 8 out of 17 in Tasting Table's ranking of the chain's ice cream flavors).
It should be noted that not everyone feels the same about Wegmans black raspberry ice cream, as the product actually has 4.8 stars on the chain's site (though this comes from only nine reviews.) One reviewer even called it "holy grail" ice cream. As with everything, it really comes down to personal taste: The aftertaste we bemoaned may be less noticeable to others. Wegmans also offers white chocolate raspberry (which ranked two places higher on our list) and raspberry sherbet ice cream, so if you're shopping at Wegmans specifically, consider one of those options rather than taking your chance with the poor aftertaste of the black raspberry flavor.