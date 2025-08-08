The Wegmans Brand Ice Cream Flavor To Avoid At All Costs

The Wegmans supermarket chain has over 100 locations across the United States, selling retail items and tremendous pre-prepared foods. The chain sells both name-brand products and its own line of Wegmans branded foods, which includes a line of ice cream with tons of flavors, ranging from the basic vanilla to the decadent coconut almond fudge and much more. Tasting Table tried and ranked 12 of these Wegmans ice cream flavors, and while we enjoyed many of the flavors, one solidly bottomed out the list: black raspberry.

We initially enjoyed the black raspberry ice cream, saying it had a pleasant pink color and a nice raspberry flavor at first. However, after a few seconds, an undesirable aftertaste kicked in, which was "very off, almost fake." This was quite disappointing, as we enjoyed the initial flavor and hadn't noticed the aftertaste when first taking a small lick of the treat. "If that yummy flavor had just stayed, this ice cream would have easily been towards the top of the list," our reviewer Deirdre Mundorf said. "But alas, it really let me down."