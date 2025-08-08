Why You Should Try Poaching Eggs In Chicken Stock Or Bone Broth

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Poached eggs are an elegant and delectable topping that upgrades everything from toast to rice. While water is the most common poaching liquid, why not try poaching eggs in chicken stock or bone broth instead? And who better to consult about a flavorful poaching liquid swap than Nelson Serrano-Bahri, chef and director of innovation at The American Egg Board.

While our fool-proof poached egg recipe is a great guide on the proper steps, using broth instead of water is a way to up your game. Chef Serrano-Bahri told us that "poaching eggs in chicken stock or bone broth is a chef's trick for infusing rich umami flavor directly into the egg white, which tends to be fairly neutral. The yolk remains indulgent and creamy, but the white takes on savory notes that elevate the overall bite." Eggs are, after all, the most versatile ingredient in part for their neutral yet rich flavor. So infusing eggs via their poaching liquid will give them a depth of flavor that matches their decadent texture.

Poaching eggs in broth won't affect their application. Chef Serrano-Bahri says, "This is a great technique for building layered flavor in composed dishes like grain bowls, ramen, or salads." A bone broth-poached egg would bring savory, meaty, umami flavors to complement the earthy, funky umami-richness of soy or miso-based ramen broths. A broth-poached egg would also be a savory upgrade to top this mushroom risotto or batch of creamy grits.