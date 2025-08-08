Why You Should Try Poaching Eggs In Chicken Stock Or Bone Broth
Poached eggs are an elegant and delectable topping that upgrades everything from toast to rice. While water is the most common poaching liquid, why not try poaching eggs in chicken stock or bone broth instead? And who better to consult about a flavorful poaching liquid swap than Nelson Serrano-Bahri, chef and director of innovation at The American Egg Board.
While our fool-proof poached egg recipe is a great guide on the proper steps, using broth instead of water is a way to up your game. Chef Serrano-Bahri told us that "poaching eggs in chicken stock or bone broth is a chef's trick for infusing rich umami flavor directly into the egg white, which tends to be fairly neutral. The yolk remains indulgent and creamy, but the white takes on savory notes that elevate the overall bite." Eggs are, after all, the most versatile ingredient in part for their neutral yet rich flavor. So infusing eggs via their poaching liquid will give them a depth of flavor that matches their decadent texture.
Poaching eggs in broth won't affect their application. Chef Serrano-Bahri says, "This is a great technique for building layered flavor in composed dishes like grain bowls, ramen, or salads." A bone broth-poached egg would bring savory, meaty, umami flavors to complement the earthy, funky umami-richness of soy or miso-based ramen broths. A broth-poached egg would also be a savory upgrade to top this mushroom risotto or batch of creamy grits.
Tips for poaching eggs in stock and broth
Many of the mistakes to avoid when poaching eggs in water apply to poaching them in broth — starting with the quality of the eggs. Avoid using older eggs because they're more prone to breaking when dropped into boiling broth. Adding a teaspoon of vinegar or lemon juice can also help the eggs maintain their form as they poach. If you only have a small amount of broth left to repurpose, all you need is a quarter cup to poach an egg in the microwave.
While water is a pure liquid, Serrano-Bahri says, "Flavorful broths often contain fat, protein, and particulates, which can interfere with egg coagulation. For the cleanest result, strain your broth before using it to remove solids, and keep it at a gentle simmer to prevent the egg from breaking apart." If you aren't using homemade stock or leftover chicken broth, store-bought broth like this Pacific Foods bone broth is strained and ready to use.
"You'll also want to skim the surface after poaching to maintain a clear broth, especially if you're serving it as part of the final dish." Not only can you use leftover broth to poach your eggs, but the broth can also be the foundation of a more complex dish. Add greens like bok choy, nappa cabbage, or Swiss chard to the strained poaching broth followed by the poached egg to make a delicious poached egg soup.