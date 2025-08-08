The Underrated Root Vegetable That Deserves A Lot Of Love From Your Skillet

Thanks to roasting and sauteeing, generations of kids who grew up pushing steamed vegetables around on their plate now know that these greens can actually be as delicious as they are nutritious. Rather than keep repeating the same vegetables over and over, try looking at new options for your regular rotation. Though root vegetables are usually associated with the winter season, there are plenty of summer offerings that are just as delectable. Long relegated to life as a garnish, it's time for radishes to take their moment in the spotlight and your cast iron skillet.

One of the best tips for cooking with radishes is to know the worth of this underrated root vegetable. If you truly want to wow yourself and your dinner guests, loading up a skillet filled with radishes to roast is the ultimate way to bring the vegetables to a tender texture and let their typically peppery taste give way to a hint of natural sweetness. You can pair this hearty side dish with myriad different entrees or serve it as the base for an entirely vegetarian meal. If you haven't tried it yet, cooking radishes in a skillet is easy and effective, requiring few kitchen tools and minimal effort while yielding a great meal. With so many ways to add more flavor to radishes, it's simply a matter of setting aside time for preparation and cooking to give these vegetables their due. The only limit is your own imagination.